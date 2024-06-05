Am going to buy a 48V LiFePO4 battery for an offgrid solar system. Unfortunately not many reviews around of any of the options available in NZ.. wondering if anyone on here has one of these batteries and can comment on performance to date since installation:
SOK: 5KWh https://www.sokbattery.co.nz/product/sok-48v-5kwh-lithium-server-rack-battery/ cell type inside not given
Micromall: 5KWh https://www.micromall.co.nz/solar-batteries/lifepo4-batteries/48v-51-2v-150ah-170ah-lithium-battery-lifepo4-battery-deep-cycle-solar-battery CATL cells inside
Micromall: 10KWh https://www.micromall.co.nz/solar-batteries/lifepo4-batteries/48v-51-2v-210ah-lithium-battery-lifepo4-battery-deep-cycle-battery-solar-battery cell type not given
Sunnytech: CFE 5KWh https://sunnytech.co.nz/store/default/product-details/211/69/0/0 CATL cells inside (by email correspondence)
Setl Energy: 15KWh https://setlenergy.co.nz/products/setl-energy-48v-lithium-battery-lifepo4-51-2v-300ah-solar-storage-energy-storage-system-lf280k-version Cells not stated
NZ LIthium: 5KWh https://www.nzlithium.co.nz/product-page/nz-lithium-48v-105ah-lifepo4-lithium-battery (although warranty is disappointing short and limited) LF105 cells
Meda: 5KWh https://meda.co.nz/products/lithium-powerwall-5kw?pr_prod_strat=e5_desc&pr_rec_id=672c540c1&pr_rec_pid=6892436881508&pr_ref_pid=6892441043044&pr_seq=uniform Gotion Tech A+ cells
Meda: Dyness 5KWh https://meda.co.nz/products/dyness-b51100-ess-rackmounted?pr_prod_strat=e5_desc&pr_rec_id=12906b694&pr_rec_pid=7182126907492&pr_ref_pid=6892436881508&pr_seq=uniform
Thank you for your time.