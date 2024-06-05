Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
LiFePO4 NZ suppliers
dyllos

20 posts

Geek


#314993 5-Jun-2024 22:18
Am going to buy a 48V LiFePO4 battery for an offgrid solar system. Unfortunately not many reviews around of any of the options available in NZ.. wondering if anyone on here has one of these batteries and can comment on performance to date since installation:

 

SOK: 5KWh https://www.sokbattery.co.nz/product/sok-48v-5kwh-lithium-server-rack-battery/ cell type inside not given

 

Micromall: 5KWh https://www.micromall.co.nz/solar-batteries/lifepo4-batteries/48v-51-2v-150ah-170ah-lithium-battery-lifepo4-battery-deep-cycle-solar-battery CATL cells inside

 

Micromall: 10KWh https://www.micromall.co.nz/solar-batteries/lifepo4-batteries/48v-51-2v-210ah-lithium-battery-lifepo4-battery-deep-cycle-battery-solar-battery cell type not given

 

Sunnytech: CFE 5KWh https://sunnytech.co.nz/store/default/product-details/211/69/0/0 CATL cells inside (by email correspondence)

 

Setl Energy: 15KWh https://setlenergy.co.nz/products/setl-energy-48v-lithium-battery-lifepo4-51-2v-300ah-solar-storage-energy-storage-system-lf280k-version Cells not stated

 

NZ LIthium: 5KWh https://www.nzlithium.co.nz/product-page/nz-lithium-48v-105ah-lifepo4-lithium-battery (although warranty is disappointing short and limited) LF105 cells

 

Meda: 5KWh https://meda.co.nz/products/lithium-powerwall-5kw?pr_prod_strat=e5_desc&pr_rec_id=672c540c1&pr_rec_pid=6892436881508&pr_ref_pid=6892441043044&pr_seq=uniform Gotion Tech A+ cells

 

Meda: Dyness 5KWh https://meda.co.nz/products/dyness-b51100-ess-rackmounted?pr_prod_strat=e5_desc&pr_rec_id=12906b694&pr_rec_pid=7182126907492&pr_ref_pid=6892436881508&pr_seq=uniform 

 

Thank you for your time.

 

 

billgates
4705 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3245045 5-Jun-2024 22:35
SOK is quality battery company based out of US and there support is excellent as well in diy solar community. 




Do whatever you want to do man.

  

 
 
 
 

dyllos

20 posts

Geek


  #3245224 6-Jun-2024 12:27
Heard bavk by email that the SETL battery is HTHIUM 314AH cells and now 16KHr instead if 15: https://setlenergy.co.nz/products/setl-energy-48v-lithium-battery-lifepo4-51-2v-300ah-solar-storage-energy-storage-system-320ah-version

dyllos

20 posts

Geek


  #3245228 6-Jun-2024 12:43
billgates:

SOK is quality battery company based out of US and there support is excellent as well in diy solar community. 



Thanks for pointing that out, not obvious from the NZ site. Forum full of spam posts though. Seems quite a new assembly company? Are they using Catl cells?



CYaBro
4558 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3245240 6-Jun-2024 13:01
The SunnyTech guys need to sort out their website as they have conflicting info for that battery.

 

The description says this:

 

THESE LiFePO4 BATTERY ALLOW MAX 8 IN SERIES OR PARALLEL.

 

But in the image of their warranty document it says this:

 

     

  1. There must not be a connection in series: allow a maximum of 10 batteries in parallel.




rp1790
736 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3245288 6-Jun-2024 15:38
So one error on one item means they have to sort out the whole website? LOL.

 

Sunnytech sell pretty good (middle of the road) gear.

CYaBro
4558 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3245294 6-Jun-2024 15:54
rp1790:

 

So one error on one item means they have to sort out the whole website? LOL.

 

Sunnytech sell pretty good (middle of the road) gear.

 

 

🤦‍♂️




johno1234
2729 posts

Uber Geek


  #3245298 6-Jun-2024 16:10
These appear to be a lot cheaper than a 13.5kW Powerwall at NZ$11,800 - what are the pros and cons?



dyllos

20 posts

Geek


  #3245383 6-Jun-2024 19:25
The major con is the risk that the cells inside the batteries are not as specified - i.e. repackaged B grade or worse cells which is apparently widespread practice. Non- A grade cells are auctioned and the buying company repackages them with their branding... I do wonder how the manufacturers know that the cells are not A grade - do they test each one thoroughly? 

Scott3
3943 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3245392 6-Jun-2024 19:49
johno1234:

 

These appear to be a lot cheaper than a 13.5kW Powerwall at NZ$11,800 - what are the pros and cons?

 

 

The Powerwall 2 is AC coupled. I.e. incorporates a charge, inverter and a bunch of controls meaning it can charge itself from AC power, and discharge to AC power. With a little extra hardware it can be disconnected from the grid and run island mode too.


These are simple DC batteries. OP will need to purchase and set up chargers, inverters, control systems etc, which will add to the total cost.

 

 

rp1790
736 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3245569 7-Jun-2024 09:31
+1 to this. Powerwall is a much more integrated (and smarter?) solution.  Powerwall at ~$11k is a bargain, I assume that's minus install costs.

johno1234
2729 posts

Uber Geek


  #3245579 7-Jun-2024 10:08
OK that makes sense. Although the Tesla Powerwall2 not LiFEPO4 batteries.

 

BYD Battery Box looks interesting. LiFEPO4 chemistry, stackable like lego. 

Scott3
3943 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3245655 7-Jun-2024 12:12
johno1234:

 

OK that makes sense. Although the Tesla Powerwall2 not LiFEPO4 batteries.

 

BYD Battery Box looks interesting. LiFEPO4 chemistry, stackable like lego. 

 



I had assumed it was LFP, but just looked it up and you are correct: NMC chemistry.

I understand that tesla is changing to LFP for the powerwall 3 (expected in 2025). Along with a heap more inverter inverter capacity, a key change with the Powerwall 3 is that the standard configuration is DC coupled with solar (although it can do AC coupled if being added to an existing setup). This results in a lot higher solar to battery efficiency, and removes the need for a dedicated solar inverter. A fairly steep increase increase of price is expected with this version change.


I assume OP wants to customize their setup, hence why they are not looking for an integrated product like the Powerwall.

dyllos

20 posts

Geek


  #3245751 7-Jun-2024 15:20
The reason for my post is to try and find comments by owners of any of the batteries available above. Otherwise, it feels like I am buying quite "blind". Yes I know LFP are fairly new and therefore have a limited track history, but some people out there may have one of these batteries for a few years at least and may be able to comment on how good they are or not and the service from the seller... otherwise I am watching a lot of videos from the off grid garage, but he hasn't reviewed many of these products available in NZ. Is there anyone similar in NZ testing NZ available gear who people can recommend?

 

 

 

Not keen on a Tesla product because of the poor ethics of the man behind them and they too are a fairly new product with limited track history. The tesla cars were shockingly unreliable when they came out. Yes different chemistry anyhow. I will go with Victron inverter because their track record does seem to be one of the best and I have had no problems with any of their products up to now and have had some for 6 years +...

CYaBro
4558 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3245754 7-Jun-2024 15:37
dyllos:

 

Not keen on a Tesla product because of the poor ethics of the man behind them and they too are a fairly new product with limited track history. The tesla cars were shockingly unreliable when they came out. Yes different chemistry anyhow. I will go with Victron inverter because their track record does seem to be one of the best and I have had no problems with any of their products up to now and have had some for 6 years +...

 

 

Yea shockingly unreliable. 🤦‍♂️

 

https://youtu.be/2HlyQy9WRlc?si=e7opCtiTjjc2L9yk

 

 




Mehrts
1052 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3245755 7-Jun-2024 15:37
dyllos:

 

Not keen on a Tesla product because of the poor ethics of the man behind them..



Don't look too closely at the CEOs of other companies then... VW is a classic.

Old mate Musk is more visible on social media for the wrong reasons, that's about the only real difference between him and others.
But you have to give credit where credit is due. Tesla do make some decent products given the relatively short timeframe they've been in business.

