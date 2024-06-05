The reason for my post is to try and find comments by owners of any of the batteries available above. Otherwise, it feels like I am buying quite "blind". Yes I know LFP are fairly new and therefore have a limited track history, but some people out there may have one of these batteries for a few years at least and may be able to comment on how good they are or not and the service from the seller... otherwise I am watching a lot of videos from the off grid garage, but he hasn't reviewed many of these products available in NZ. Is there anyone similar in NZ testing NZ available gear who people can recommend?

Not keen on a Tesla product because of the poor ethics of the man behind them and they too are a fairly new product with limited track history. The tesla cars were shockingly unreliable when they came out. Yes different chemistry anyhow. I will go with Victron inverter because their track record does seem to be one of the best and I have had no problems with any of their products up to now and have had some for 6 years +...