For me the cheapest power with Flick is now off peak power in the off peak plan.

Its cheaper than all the controlled power options which is drawn during the same off peak periods (CN19 overlapping peak times excepted).

For controlled power options I agree with them they turn off the controlled load (Hot Water, some heating) during times demand exceeds generation supply capacity - and now I pay more for the "privilege". Dang!

So it will be cheaper for me to organise my own automated switching of hot water on and off with the feed taken from the 24 hour metered register. Then I can control the timing parameters and gain further cost reductions not otherwise offered to me.

Why am I sharing this information? I expect others will be interested how to reduce their power costs as well.

I also think the market pricing is set wrong, and this information may be a market pressure for change. If the information is widely available and the market does not change, well, people can comment how much moral obligation we have to buffer the grid generation capacity and to pay extra for that!

Or readers can implement their own automated switching and once the cost of the conversion is paid savings should follow. Check it out for yourself and let us know if this analysis can be improved.