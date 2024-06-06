Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Workshop DIYSave Some Power Dosh - What the Power Companies and PowerSwitch May Not Have Told you!
Hinko

273 posts

Ultimate Geek


#314994 6-Jun-2024 11:15
Send private message

For me the cheapest power with Flick is now off peak power in the off peak plan. 

 

Its cheaper than all the controlled power options which is drawn during the same off peak periods (CN19 overlapping peak times excepted).

 

For controlled power options I agree with them they turn off the controlled load (Hot Water, some heating) during times demand exceeds generation supply capacity - and now I pay more for the "privilege". Dang!

 

So it will be cheaper for me to organise my own automated switching of hot water on and off with the feed taken from the 24 hour metered register. Then I can control the timing parameters and gain further cost reductions not otherwise offered to me.

 

Why am I sharing this information? I expect others will be interested how to reduce their power costs as well.

 

I also think the market pricing is set wrong, and this information may be a market pressure for change. If the information is widely available and the market does not change, well, people can comment how much moral obligation we have to buffer the grid generation capacity and to pay extra for that! 

 

Or readers can implement their own automated switching and once the cost of the conversion is paid savings should follow. Check it out for yourself and let us know if this analysis can be improved.

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2 | 3 | 4
KrazyKid
1238 posts

Uber Geek


  #3245256 6-Jun-2024 13:54
Send private message

I always found powerswitch numbers to be wrong.
I've only ever used them as a list of power companies to get numbers to plug into my spreadsheet.

i have also discovered that many people have different use cases with power and what suits one does don't suit another, even in the same area.
So you really do need to do your own reseach.

 

For example, with my electric cars I find the contact's free power weekends save me 1/3rd on my power bill, but many others find this does not work for them.

 

But there is definitely saving to be had if you shop around, and free power is not always the best deal as the Kwh rates are higher to offset.

 
 
 
 

Shop now on AliExpress (affiliate link).
muppet
2553 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3245258 6-Jun-2024 14:01
Send private message

My Flick controlled rate is the same cheap rate no matter peak/offpeak time.  Which is why I'm with Flick and no one else.  There's no advantage to me turning off my hot water when it's always cheap.  And yea, I do all the house pre-heating/dishwasher/laundry etc during the offpeak times to take advantage of that cheap offpeak uncontrolled rate too.

 

It's cheaper than if I get the staff discount from the power company I work for.

Hinko

273 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3245261 6-Jun-2024 14:07
Send private message

KrazyKid:

 

I always found powerswitch numbers to be wrong.
I've only ever used them as a list of power companies to get numbers to plug into my spreadsheet.

i have also discovered that many people have different use cases with power and what suits one does don't suit another, even in the same area.
So you really do need to do your own reseach.

 

 

Snap! Agree entirely. Using historical half hour HHR data downloaded from retailers is in my experience very useful and the most accurate basis to analyse the potential retailer candidates identified from own observations and as flagged by Powerswitch (which has also not confirmed my analysis either).

 

If its not clear the OP was intended to and particularly applies to people who use network ripple controlled load control devices but there might be something in it for others too. 

 

People using CN8, NO8, CN10, NB10, CN19, and IN19 components or ripple control devices might like to consider the OP. 



Hinko

273 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3245263 6-Jun-2024 14:10
Send private message

muppet:

 

My Flick controlled rate is the same cheap rate no matter peak/offpeak time.  Which is why I'm with Flick and no one else......  And yea, I do all the house pre-heating/dishwasher/laundry etc during the offpeak times to take advantage of that cheap offpeak uncontrolled rate too.

 

 

What is your controlled rate, and what is your off peak uncontrolled rate?

cshwone
1069 posts

Uber Geek


  #3245264 6-Jun-2024 14:11
Send private message

Hinko:

 

 

 

People using CN8, NO8, CN10, NB10, CN19, and IN19 components or ripple control devices might like to consider the OP. 

 

 

Could you explain that in English please.

Hinko

273 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3245266 6-Jun-2024 14:14
Send private message

muppet:

 

There's no advantage to me turning off my hot water when it's always cheap.

 

 

Are you using Hot water all night?

 

May I suggest so long as your thermostat temperature is set to a good highish temp, there is no need to keep maintaining the hot water temp from say 11pm to say 5 am - I say this is a waste of your dosh (assuming the preceding answer was no). Don't believe me? Do the analysis and let us know. 

muppet
2553 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3245268 6-Jun-2024 14:21
Send private message

Hinko:

 

Are you using Hot water all night?

 

May I suggest so long as your thermostat temperature is set to a good highish temp, there is no need to keep maintaining the hot water temp from say 11pm to say 5 am - I say this is a waste of your dosh (assuming the preceding answer was no). Don't believe me? Do the analysis and let us know. 

 

 

You're right I'm sure I could save a little money turning it off, but it would be negligible. The cylinder uses hardly any power overnight looking at my usage stats, it's pretty new. The cost of putting in a timer would be a net loss for ~20 years.  I'd save much more money getting my pool pump/pool heater hooked up to controlled (but again the cost of getting this done would mean the time to net positive savings would be a long time)

 

My Rates (updated to include GST, why is this even an option it's so stupid):



Hinko

273 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3245269 6-Jun-2024 14:22
Send private message

cshwone:

 

Hinko:

 

People using CN8, NO8, CN10, NB10, CN19, and IN19 components or ripple control devices might like to consider the OP. 

 

 

Could you explain that in English please.

 

 

LOL, sorry. They are some of the official descriptor terms entered into the electricity register for each ICP as applicable.

 

Perhaps what you are seeking is things ending in 8 are people using load controlled power from 11 pm to 7 am, the descriptors in 10 are typically the prior 8 plus a "boost" connection from 1 pm to 3 pm, all off peak periods.

 

The 19 is typically explained as 19 hours of power guaranteed a day, but what it really means (and not what you are told) is its discounted power generally connected for 24 hours, except when the lines company or grid need to dump load for load control.

 

There are the simpler versions, there are some variations which are not so clear. Even of you don't use a load control device the OP may still apply - and give the consumer some benefit.

Hinko

273 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3245278 6-Jun-2024 14:33
Send private message

muppet:

 

My Rates (updated to include GST, why is this even an option it's so stupid):

 

 

Wow, thanks, interesting! Fwiw mine are:

 

 

I'm in the Wellington Electricity region, guessing you are somewhere else?

muppet
2553 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3245279 6-Jun-2024 14:36
Send private message

Hawke's Bay

ANglEAUT
2306 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3245285 6-Jun-2024 15:34
Send private message

Hinko: ... guessing you are somewhere else? 

 

Auckland

 




Please keep this GZ community vibrant by contributing in a constructive & respectful manner.

Hinko

273 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3245334 6-Jun-2024 17:53
Send private message

muppet:

 

My Rates (updated to include GST, ...):

 

 

I am guessing you are running 19 hour setup? If not, have you checked your controlled 1/2 hour downloaded data? Were there any days where the ripple control failed to (forgot to) turn off? If so I've found that data interesting to consider as its an unintended test of the alternative scenario with some value in comparison with normal load control switching. But if IN/CN19 it may have been on most of the time?

Hinko

273 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3245354 6-Jun-2024 18:07
Send private message

ANglEAUT:

 

Hinko: ... guessing you are somewhere else? 

 

Auckland

 

 

Thank you for the charges you are billed. Interesting. Looks like you are running a single meter register, with your hot water still controlled but under the single meter. (Or gas?!) Measuring any changes from the data is harder when there is only one meter. Depending on the size of your hot water and the amount you use the OP might still apply to you, just harder to measure and show. 

 

Clearly there is quite some regional variation.

SomeoneSomewhere
1782 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3245381 6-Jun-2024 19:03
Send private message

The CN19 type rates usually used for hot water only turn your cylinder off for a few hours each day. It varies by lines company but typically you have at least 16 hours guaranteed. In almost all cases, this guarantees that you won't run out of hot water because of the ripple/timer - if you run out, you probably would have anyway.

 

Running your HWC at night only is cheaper and probably always has been, however most cylinders may not be sized for this duty. The CN19 rate will still be available through the day and earlier in the evening, so is charged higher than the night rate by power companies, who have to pay for the energy. It may or may not be charged at a higher rate by the lines company.

 

 

 

If you want to put a timer on your cylinder, fine, but with a 16-hour unheated gap, you may want a 'boost' button so that you can choose to pay extra if you have e.g. an unusual number of showers in a day.

 

 

 

If you want to use a special controlled, night-only or night-with-afternoon-boost rate, you cannot have a boost button. The load must be supplied exclusively and only through the relay and the dedicated meter. 

 

 

 

Most properties actually have the HWC on a ripple switch, but not separately metered. Instead, the whole house gets a ~5-10% discount on power, charged/recorded as an 'all inclusive' rate. This also cannot have any kind of 'bypass' or 'override' button that bypasses the ripple relay. You can however still install a time switch, so that the HWC runs only when both the time switch and ripple relay are happy, and have an override on the time switch.

 

 

 

 

Hinko

273 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3245394 6-Jun-2024 20:04
Send private message

SomeoneSomewhere:

 

The CN19 type rates usually used for hot water only turn your cylinder off for a few hours each day.

 

 

Yeah its what they say. BUT do you have meter data that confirms that?

 1 | 2 | 3 | 4
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

Bolt Launches in New Zealand
Posted 11-Jun-2025 00:00

Suunto Run Review
Posted 10-Jun-2025 10:44

Freeview Satellite TV Brings HD Viewing to More New Zealanders
Posted 5-Jun-2025 11:50

HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14-inch Review
Posted 3-Jun-2025 14:40

Flip Phones Are Back as HMD Reimagines an Iconic Style
Posted 30-May-2025 17:06

Hundreds of School Students Receive Laptops Through Spark Partnership With Quadrent's Green Lease
Posted 30-May-2025 16:57

AI Report Reveals Trust Is Key to Unlocking Its Potential in Aotearoa
Posted 30-May-2025 16:55

Galaxy Tab S10 FE Series Brings Intelligent Experiences to the Forefront with Premium, Versatile Design
Posted 30-May-2025 16:14

New OPPO Watch X2 Launches in New Zealand
Posted 29-May-2025 16:08

Synology Premiers a New Lineup of Advanced Data Management Solutions
Posted 29-May-2025 16:04

Dyson Launches Its Slimmest Vaccum Cleaner PencilVac
Posted 29-May-2025 15:50

OPPO Reno13 Pro 5G ReviewÂ 
Posted 29-May-2025 15:33

Logitech Introduces New G522 Gaming Headset
Posted 21-May-2025 19:01

LG Announces New Ultragear OLED Range for 2025
Posted 20-May-2025 16:35

Sandisk Raises the Bar With WD_BLACK SN8100 NVME SSD
Posted 20-May-2025 16:29








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright