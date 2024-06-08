Hi.

So, my daughters room is pretty small and a little awkward. As she gets older, a desk/bookcase might be useful.

She has an existing good bed, we'd like to keep that. Doors into the room, are awkwardly placed to access the wardrobe which is on the left as you enter.

Anyone here good with spaces and have any ideas? We are happy to get something like a desk custom made or something like that. We would like the room to be as functional and comfortable as possible.

Using Home.by.me I drew up a fairly accurate representation of the room. You can find the 3d and floor models with measurements below. To the left of the human is a set of drawers, which we intend to replace, so I have not put it in, but we will need something to put her clothing in. It's currently a tallboy. There are drawers in the base of her bed. A bedside table is desired by her.

Thanks for any tips/tricks.