Asking for a friend who lives in a place built by dodgy cowboy builders, there's two earthing rods which consist of one rod cut in half and in any case only one is connected. They want to replace it with something proper, all the ones I've seen are hot-dip galvo but some sites they've looked at say you should use copper. Does anyone have any thoughts on this? The ground is clay, but I don't know much more about it than that. I'd imagine installing a soft copper rod into clay wouldn't go well, and also don't know the relative merits of copper vs. zinc in clay.