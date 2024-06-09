Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Workshop DIYReplacing an earthing rod

neb

neb

11294 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 10017

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#315037 9-Jun-2024 08:54
Send private message

Asking for a friend who lives in a place built by dodgy cowboy builders, there's two earthing rods which consist of one rod cut in half and in any case only one is connected.  They want to replace it with something proper, all the ones I've seen are hot-dip galvo but some sites they've looked at say you should use copper.  Does anyone have any thoughts on this?  The ground is clay, but I don't know much more about it than that.  I'd imagine installing a soft copper rod into clay wouldn't go well, and also don't know the relative merits of copper vs. zinc in clay.

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2
SomeoneSomewhere
1820 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 1034

Lifetime subscriber

  #3246410 9-Jun-2024 09:10
Send private message

Both are steel rods, plated with zinc/copper. Either is acceptable. Solid copper is technically acceptable but as you suspect won't drive well. A fence post driver works reasonably well to pound them in; a demolition hammer with a cup-type bit is excellent. Doing it with a sledge is just a pain.

 

 

 

No particular comments on copper vs galv and which will last better in clay. I haven't heard of clay being particularly high corrosion but it's not really something I've seen discussed. Galv is probably cheaper. 

 

 

 

There are alternate options that may work for you in some cases. These include:

 

  • If you have an open trench, you can bury a length copper or galv steel (including pipe, cable, or steel strip), 0.5m deep and 7.5m long.
  • If you are pouring new concrete foundations, you can use the conductive rebar. No specific values are given for either the length of rebar to be earthed or the size of the foundation, but there are apparently 'gotchas' with this method.



Eva888
2494 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 2096

Lifetime subscriber

  #3246419 9-Jun-2024 09:34
Send private message

We just had this done by our electrician. He came armed with a long galvanised looking pipe and he hammered it into the ground. I was surprised at how it went in so easily as our ground is clay and rocky compacted fill at that site.

Ge0rge
2075 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 1979

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3246424 9-Jun-2024 10:23
Send private message

Probably worth noting that replacing or moving the earth rod is considered high risk work by the EWRB.



SomeoneSomewhere
1820 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 1034

Lifetime subscriber

  #3246425 9-Jun-2024 10:28
Send private message

Ooh, now you're getting into argument territory. It's the regs that define high-risk work, and they're pretty clear that "maintenance or replacement of a fitting in an existing installation" is low risk work, and the list of high risk work (including mains work) only applies if it is not low risk work.

 

 

 

But yes, getting an inspector out is recommended anyway. 

timmmay
20649 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 5162

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3246449 9-Jun-2024 12:35
Send private message

I was surprised how long the earthing rod was when we had an electrician replace ours a few years ago. It hammered into the ground fine though. I wonder if there's any risk doing this if you have a faulty appliance in your house.

Goosey
2852 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 750

Subscriber

  #3246454 9-Jun-2024 12:59
Send private message

timmmay:

 

I was surprised how long the earthing rod was when we had an electrician replace ours a few years ago. It hammered into the ground fine though. I wonder if there's any risk doing this if you have a faulty appliance in your house.

 

 

 

 

wouldn’t it be standard practice to switch off the mains to carry out this work…maybe even switch off the “pole fuse”?

Daynger
436 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 307


  #3246514 9-Jun-2024 15:19
Send private message

timmmay:

 

I was surprised how long the earthing rod was when we had an electrician replace ours a few years ago. It hammered into the ground fine though. I wonder if there's any risk doing this if you have a faulty appliance in your house.

 

 

 

 

The real danger is if you have a bad neutral, or your neighbour does.

 
 
 
 

Move to New Zealand's best fibre broadband service (affiliate link). Free setup code: R587125ERQ6VE. Note that to use Quic Broadband you must be comfortable with configuring your own router.
SomeoneSomewhere
1820 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 1034

Lifetime subscriber

  #3246542 9-Jun-2024 16:41
Send private message

Or transposed mains, though you hopefully notice that first.

neb

neb

11294 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 10017

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3246756 10-Jun-2024 06:22
Send private message

Good point, hadn't thought of that, I'll make sure to check that first.  Assuming there's no potential difference between the existing earth connection and the new one then it's just a case of cutting the power, hooking up the additional rod, and reapplying power? Although given @SomeoneSomewhere's comment it may make more sense to get a sparkie to do it with a proper post driver than trying to do it with a sledge.

SomeoneSomewhere
1820 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 1034

Lifetime subscriber

  #3246760 10-Jun-2024 07:01
Send private message

It is definitely prescribed work to replace the electrode, not DIY. If you want to drive it yourself, though, I doubt you'll find any objections.

You might want a services locate; on modern builds the earth stake tends to be near where the other services enter underground (, water, power, gas, fibre) and I've seen I think two cases of sparkies driving through a water pipe.


neb

neb

11294 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 10017

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3246761 10-Jun-2024 07:06
Send private message

It's not actually a replacement but just adding a second one alongside the existing one which seems dodgy.  Not sure if that affects things.

johno1234
2937 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 2354


  #3246767 10-Jun-2024 07:58
Send private message

Be a hell of a job in some Auckland volcanic locations. E.g. in Mt Eden some streets are basically rock.

Aren’t most houses grounded twice: once by the ground wire back to the pole and once be the earth rod?

Our earth wire at Whangamatā broke off in a storm and it was quite dangerous. The lines company came over promptly and replaced it but commented that the earth rods in the area are in dry sand and make poor earth sinks leaving the house ungrounded.

neb

neb

11294 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 10017

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3246770 10-Jun-2024 08:05
Send private message

This is in soggy clay AFAIK.  I haven't seen the precise location yet but I suspect lack of wetness won't be an issue, more the surplus of it.

Daynger
436 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 307


  #3246879 10-Jun-2024 11:00
Send private message

neb:

 

It's not actually a replacement but just adding a second one alongside the existing one which seems dodgy.  Not sure if that affects things.

 

 

 

 

When you move the wire on to the new peg, that is still replacement of the peg.

MadEngineer
4371 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 2370

Trusted

  #3246884 10-Jun-2024 11:14
Send private message

I’d strongly advise against doing this unless you’re a sparky

I was going to make some helpful suggestions but simply there are lots that can go wrong here




You're not on Atlantis anymore, Duncan Idaho.

 1 | 2
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright
 