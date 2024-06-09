We're starting to look into pellet fires.  We had a woodburner when we first moved into the house but it was on it's last legs and we pulled it out.  There's a bookshelf in the recess where the fire used to be and we're thinking about putting a pellet fire in.  I didn't realise the clearance required around a lot of pellet fires and I'm hoping to not need to extend the hearth if I can find a physically small pellet fire.  It's in our dining room / kitchen so only needs to take the edge off the temperature.  The house is pretty warm with heat pumps at either end so having a smaller output pellet fire isn't really a concern - just it's physical dimensions.  Anyone had any experience looking for similar?