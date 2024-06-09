We're starting to look into pellet fires. We had a woodburner when we first moved into the house but it was on it's last legs and we pulled it out. There's a bookshelf in the recess where the fire used to be and we're thinking about putting a pellet fire in. I didn't realise the clearance required around a lot of pellet fires and I'm hoping to not need to extend the hearth if I can find a physically small pellet fire. It's in our dining room / kitchen so only needs to take the edge off the temperature. The house is pretty warm with heat pumps at either end so having a smaller output pellet fire isn't really a concern - just it's physical dimensions. Anyone had any experience looking for similar?