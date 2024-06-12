We had all our Windows replaced by Thermalframe, who do PVC double glazing, around a decade ago. They're still working well and looking good, even the one that was done earlier by a few years. We have two PVC external doors and one aluminum, done by different vendors.

Based on what others have told me, be prepared for a significant wait for a quote, then another significant wait for fitting. It could take six months, even a year to get them fitted. They're just super, super busy.

Don't go aluminum if you can help it. We have an aluminum front door, thermally broken, it's inferior in every way. It doesn't seal properly despite them having come back half a dozen times to try to get it to seal. It's single seal. The stainless steel fittings are going green only a few years after being fitted, they need to be regularly cleaned. It's much more difficult to open, partly because we got a stupid little 2 inch release instead of a proper handle. My tip is to get a proper sized handle, not a little release and a big pull bar, as you need the leverage to pull the door latches properly closed and seal. The aluminium place we got it from in Upper Hutt (I'd rather not name them) only told us after it was fitted that this is a problem with retrofit and that proper sized handles are the best idea in retrofit and most cases. The services of the place we got it from was good but it doesn't make up for a product I think is fairly poor. It looks good though, colored whereas PVC comes in white or wood grain.