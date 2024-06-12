Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Need a new Bathroom Wall Mounted Fan Heater
#315088 12-Jun-2024 15:53
Our Dimplex wall mounted fan heater has just started to blow cold air only and the only way to switch it off is via the wall switch (the OFF setting does not turn it off anymore). It is about 25 years old but is not used frequently.

 

Dimplex NZ don't seem to do bathroom heaters anymore.

 

Looking around the web, there doesn't seem to be a plethora of brands. Primarily the most advertised brands are Goldair and Weiss.

 

From the reviews a number of customers complain about their bathroom heater blowing cold air after (say) several months. This includes Goldair and Weiss.

 

There are other brands e.g. IXL from Bunnings, but there are no reviews.

 

I have a light and a fan, so don't want a unit which combines all 3.

 

Anyone had a recent experience with a bathroom fan heater?

 

After I buy one, I will get an electrician to install it, but I am thinking of trying to take out the cover screws to see how it is fixed to the wall.

 

I am in West Auckland.

 

 




  #3248112 12-Jun-2024 16:33
Don't buy Mistral from Bunnings. The fan is underpowered and the heat hardly goes anywhere if it's mounted on the wall.

 

You could go cheap with Goldaire, and replace it every few years, or there are more expensive brands that might or might not last longer.



  #3248121 12-Jun-2024 17:27
They should be all off the shelves by now, but dont buy a Serene heater - there were more than just this model recalled and I unfortunately both of ours were recalled, still waiting for it to get sorted. Serence heater recall

  #3248129 12-Jun-2024 17:32
WolfmanNZ:

 

They should be all off the shelves by now, but dont buy a Serene heater - there were more than just this model recalled and I unfortunately both of ours were recalled, still waiting for it to get sorted. Serence heater recall

 

 

Must admit I never came across Serene (and I think I have spent a lot of time looking).




  #3255028 1-Jul-2024 11:16
FYI

 

I bought a Goldair GBH450 a few weeks ago from Mitre10 and had it installed by an electrician.

 

It has a 2 year warranty. I see some heaters have a 3 year warranty.

 

No complaints so far.




  #3256914 6-Jul-2024 14:12
25 years from your old bathroom heater is a good run, I doubt you will find anything that lasts that long these days with planned obsolescence baked in.

 

I have a Serene that's failed (fortunately not one of the recalled models) after about 7 years and am also looking for a replacement.

 

It seems that Goldair or Weiss are go to options but don't expect them to last more than 5 years and some die sooner (judging by reviews/comments on Mitre10 and Bunnings).

