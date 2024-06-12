Our Dimplex wall mounted fan heater has just started to blow cold air only and the only way to switch it off is via the wall switch (the OFF setting does not turn it off anymore). It is about 25 years old but is not used frequently.

Dimplex NZ don't seem to do bathroom heaters anymore.

Looking around the web, there doesn't seem to be a plethora of brands. Primarily the most advertised brands are Goldair and Weiss.

From the reviews a number of customers complain about their bathroom heater blowing cold air after (say) several months. This includes Goldair and Weiss.

There are other brands e.g. IXL from Bunnings, but there are no reviews.

I have a light and a fan, so don't want a unit which combines all 3.

Anyone had a recent experience with a bathroom fan heater?

After I buy one, I will get an electrician to install it, but I am thinking of trying to take out the cover screws to see how it is fixed to the wall.

I am in West Auckland.