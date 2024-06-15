shammah123

I have seen Legrand JHooks (https://www.legrand.us/wire-and-cable-management/wire-and-cable-hangers/j-hooks/c/lgnd091302), and like the look of them for my attic since they:

Can fit and hold a bunch of cables while cabling

Secure them easily with a clip at the top

They strike me as an awesome simple way of managing attic cable runs, but I'm having huge trouble trying to find anything like them outside the US.

I'd probably buy such a simple thing off ali but I can only find cable tie clips or cable tie mounts. The clips are annoying because they need securing to be able to hold, and similar (worse!) with the cable tie mounts.

It seems very strange to me. But then I watch videos in other countries and all the comments lament all the cables criss crossing the insulation and tracking in straight lines - things like "if I saw that, I wouldn't pay/I'd get it redone/etc". I've seen many attics, and "recent" electrical work, and have NEVER seen anything else.

Is it because we build houses from #8, and trades people are just a little higher than DIY?