Where/What is a J Hook for attic cable runs?
shammah123

#315123 15-Jun-2024 10:28
I have seen Legrand JHooks (https://www.legrand.us/wire-and-cable-management/wire-and-cable-hangers/j-hooks/c/lgnd091302), and like the look of them for my attic since they:

 

  • Can fit and hold a bunch of cables while cabling
  • Secure them easily with a clip at the top

They strike me as an awesome simple way of managing attic cable runs, but I'm having huge trouble trying to find anything like them outside the US.

 

I'd probably buy such a simple thing off ali but I can only find cable tie clips or cable tie mounts. The clips are annoying because they need securing to be able to hold, and similar (worse!) with the cable tie mounts.

 

It seems very strange to me. But then I watch videos in other countries and all the comments lament all the cables criss crossing the insulation and tracking in straight lines - things like "if I saw that, I wouldn't pay/I'd get it redone/etc". I've seen many attics, and "recent" electrical work, and have NEVER seen anything else. 
Is it because we build houses from #8, and trades people are just a little higher than DIY?

tweake
  #3249291 15-Jun-2024 10:44
i'm somewhat out of date these days, but afaik we don't have the rules usa does. they often require cables to be secured. so you see them clipped inside walls, or run in metal pipes. we don't (afaik), so we have cables loose in the walls and cables can lay wherever in the attic. plus people want it cheap as possible so spending time to make it look good in areas no one looks is a waste of money to most people.



SepticSceptic
  #3249731 16-Jun-2024 23:33
Have you tried an electrical supplier?

J-hooks may have a different name in NZ.

I 3-d printed a few for tidying up wiring looms under a
model railway.
Had a nice lip on the inside edge of the short leg
that allowed wires to be poked into the trough, and
stopped any wires from randomly popping out, unless
a flick was used to pull out any wires that needed to be out.

eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
  #3249732 17-Jun-2024 00:09
I’m probably missing something but would a product like this or this work? Noted your requirement that you want to “secure them easily with a clip at the top” and I guess these products wouldn’t do that.

 

Here’s a wildcard.




