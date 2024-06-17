Hi all,

I have a problem with a leaking aluminium sliding door, the house is newish around 12yrs. We’ve only been in a couple of years. The house was built by an older builder who’s done a really good job so I don’t think its an install error. We get wet patch’s on both lower corners of the slider when the weather comes from the north, this is on the second story. Checked all around the exterior and can’t for the life of me see where it could be coming in apart from through the joinery itself. The drains are clear, all exterior edges are flashed so where could it be coming in?

Called the company that supplied the joinery (a major supplier in the BOP) and they told me sorry we don’t do domestic anymore we just to commercial supply.

Appreciate your thoughts.