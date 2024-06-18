We have a 1960's house that we have renovated over the years, added additional rooms, double glazing, new insulation in walls/roof/underfloor (ground moisture barrier covers approx 40% under house, still yet to do the rest).

For heating we have a Brivis ducted gas central heating system (was already in the house), with 12 vents (to all bedrooms, bathrooms, kitchen, living, lounge, etc), all ducted under the house (house is on piles).

The Brivis system works well, and since renovations the moisture in the house has dropped, house is warmer in winter, but still get some moisture on the windows during winter.

I have a Tapo T310 sensor in the house, currently reporting between 65-75% relative humidity, with temps between 18-22 degrees.

We use the original 'dumb' Brivis NC3 controller to set schedules for the heating to turn on/off - but thinking of adding the Brivis Touch Wi-fi controller, and integrating into Home Assistance for some smart capabilities.

So looking at options for adding ventilation, so far thought of the following:

Dehumidifier - thought about it, but doesn't seem like a permanent solution Full ventilation system (e.g. DVS / smartvent) - thought about it, but don't see the point in paying of a separate system of ventilation ducts in ceiling, when we already have ducts under the house from the brivis unit that we could re-use Adding fresh/ventilated air into the Brivis system

After some research I see that the Bonaire gas system had a Fresh Air Ventilation Add-On kit, but can't find the equivalent for Brivis, so seems they don't have one.

Possible DIY solution:

Motorised Y damper installed in return air duct to Brivis furnace New duct from this damper to outside the house - with inline filter(s) Make the damper 'smart': (Brivis touch wifi controller + home assistant + smart plug on damper) e.g. when Brivis system runs in fan-only mode, switch damper, so air is pulled from outside.

When fan-only mode turned off, switch damper, so air is pulled from re-circulation vent inside house.

End result: being able to pull in fresh air from outside, rather then keep recirculating stale air inside the house, especially when the brivis is run in fan-only mode.

Has anyone else done anything similar, or have a Brivis (or similar) gas ducted system that they have added ventilation to?

@timmmay - I read that you did something similar, with a positive pressure outlet near your ducted heating input, and ran your ducted heating in fan mode. How is that working for you?

Post: https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=141&topicid=295841&page_no=1#2907636

Thanks