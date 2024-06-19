Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Workshop DIYBest home heating system?
benz1

51 posts

Master Geek


#315170 19-Jun-2024 02:00
Send private message quote this post

I know that this topic has just about been flogged to death over the years but hoping to get some advice on the best home heating system to install?

 

Two storey, 3 bed, 180m2 house located in Auckland North Shore, lower half brick and top half weatherboard. Doesn't normally get too cold but at present the only heat is provided by a large heat pump downstairs so the bedrooms do a bit chilly at times. I currently in the UK but will be returning to NZ next year with my new British wife and 14yr old stepdaughter who are used to a warm centrally heated house so I'm going to have to upgrade the heating system.

 

Looking for suggestions on what type of system I could consider and specific equipment or suppliers to look at? Gas is available at the property, currently only used for hot water (although considering switiching to something else and getting rid of the gas). We'll be sending out a container from the UK so one option might be to bring out something from the UK if practical to do so and better than anything that might be available in NZ?

 

Thanks in anticipation.

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2 | 3 | 4
openmedia
3310 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3250687 19-Jun-2024 06:37
Send private message quote this post

We put in ducted Aircon for the upstairs of our 2 storey house and love it. Overall running costs are very low.




Generally known online as OpenMedia, now working for Red Hat APAC as a Technology Evangelist and Portfolio Architect. Still playing with MythTV and digital media on the side.



timmmay
20514 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3250693 19-Jun-2024 07:07
Send private message quote this post

Congratulations! Everyone's house is different, asking for advice makes sense.

 

My wife is from the UK. She always feels cold even when we have the house at 23 degrees. It's mostly radiators in the UK, no air blowing around. Even when they put in heat pumps they use them to power the radiators.

 

Initially we had oil heaters in the bedrooms and a heat pump in the lounge. My wife liked the oil heaters except they got in the way, but didn't much like the heat pump as it blew air around which made her feel cold. We got a ducted heat pump, partly to get rid of the oil heaters and partly to leave the walls clear so we could put up decorations.

 

Initially I suggest you get oil heaters for the bedrooms. They don't have to be large, we had 1200W and they worked fine in our 4x4m bedroom - old house but fairly well insulated.

 

Following that she how your wife likes the heat pumps downstairs. If she's ok with them you could consider those upstairs. As the owner of a ducted heat pump, I would look at individual high wall / floor heat pumps next time for more control and less hassle. The main advantage of the ducted heat pump is at night, on low, air movement is minimal. Ducted units need airflow so you may need wall vents, whereas high wall keep the air in the room.

 

Ducted guide I wrote here. I'll update that some time with more experiences.

tweake
2360 posts

Uber Geek


  #3250735 19-Jun-2024 09:59
Send private message quote this post

i recommend heat pump simply because it also provides summer cooling.

 

ducted or separate, that will depend on house and budget. also what about ventilation?



Obraik
2121 posts

Uber Geek


  #3250781 19-Jun-2024 12:03
Send private message quote this post

Definitely recommend a ducted heat pump. If it's set up right, you won't feel or hear the air blowing from the vents.

 

This is my first winter in a house with one and it's probably one of my favourite things about my new house. The whole house is consistently warm (and cooled in summer) and it doesn't cost an arm and a leg to run.




Looking to buy a Tesla? Use my referral link and we both get credits

alasta
6688 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #3250787 19-Jun-2024 12:15
Send private message quote this post

I have radiators and generally like them but they are very slow to heat the place up. I have my system set to a baseline temperature of 17 degrees and then raise it to 21 degrees when I'm home and awake but it takes a long time to get those extra 4 degrees despite having good insulation.

 

My current heat source is a gas boiler which also provides hot water. I imagine at some point I'll have to replace it with a heat pump hot water system and have that set up to feed the radiators.

 

If I were starting from scratch then I would probably have a ducted heat pump instead of the radiators. 

tweake
2360 posts

Uber Geek


  #3250789 19-Jun-2024 12:28
Send private message quote this post

alasta:

 

I have radiators and generally like them but they are very slow to heat the place up. I have my system set to a baseline temperature of 17 degrees and then raise it to 21 degrees when I'm home and awake but it takes a long time to get those extra 4 degrees despite having good insulation.

 

My current heat source is a gas boiler which also provides hot water. I imagine at some point I'll have to replace it with a heat pump hot water system and have that set up to feed the radiators.

 

If I were starting from scratch then I would probably have a ducted heat pump instead of the radiators. 

 

 

install some ceiling fans. you really need air movement. dc fans are great for running at slow speed, which is all you need. 

benz1

51 posts

Master Geek


  #3250991 20-Jun-2024 01:58
Send private message quote this post

timmmay:

 

Ducted guide I wrote here. I'll update that some time with more experiences.

 

 

Thank you so much for this, I just spent an hour or so reading through your guide, very informative (and slightly scary!). The ducted system looks like a good solution if well implemented but sounds complicated and you're pretty much at the mercy of the installers. The multi-split system might be a more straightforward solution although I would also like to get a ventilation system installed (but again, how do you find a good installer?).

 

All in all, the whole heating/ventilation space sounds like a bit of a minefield!

 
 
 
 

Trade NZ and US shares and funds with Sharesies (affiliate link).
timmmay
20514 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3250993 20-Jun-2024 07:02
Send private message quote this post

Like I said, a couple of oil heaters will tide you over until you can do something permanent. Make sure your wife is ok with the heat pump / blowing air you already have before you decide.

 

Ducted heat pumps don't blow as much air around as a high wall, but instead they feel more like a slightly warm breeze if you're in the right place, otherwise a slightly cold draft. The main issue is need thermostats in each room, spill zones, and in my experience having to tweak how they work in home assistant.

 

I have a small Daikin high wall unit in my office. It can be pretty quiet and low fan. A floor model might work well for a bedroom, if there's space.

Obraik
2121 posts

Uber Geek


  #3251106 20-Jun-2024 11:01
Send private message quote this post

benz1:

 

Thank you so much for this, I just spent an hour or so reading through your guide, very informative (and slightly scary!). The ducted system looks like a good solution if well implemented but sounds complicated and you're pretty much at the mercy of the installers. The multi-split system might be a more straightforward solution although I would also like to get a ventilation system installed (but again, how do you find a good installer?).

 

All in all, the whole heating/ventilation space sounds like a bit of a minefield!

 

 

I personally would go with ducted over mini-splits. Ducted looks cleaner, is quieter and doesn't have that "fan in your face" effect.

 

The system doesn't have to be overly complicated but it depends on your house and how it's positioned. I have a Daikin system with an ERV attached to it which brings fresh air from outside and mixes it with the conditioned air from the heat pump. I don't have any zoning in my house at this stage as we figured it was something we could add later if needed. After some initial teething issues with the setup (the installer wasn't one of the good ones...), I think it's now dialed in pretty well and keeps the whole house at a pretty equal temperature.

 

In an ideal world, the complication of the system isn't something you should have to worry about as you would expect that a competent installer would take care of all that for you. However as you alluded to, and from my own experience, installers can be hit or miss. 




Looking to buy a Tesla? Use my referral link and we both get credits

timmmay
20514 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3251107 20-Jun-2024 11:05
Send private message quote this post

The problem with ducted systems without room control is in summer the sunny side of the house gets really hot while the other side stays cooler. Putting equal calling through both sides makes some rooms very cold and some rooms not cold enough. For my house it was really not good so I had it removed and put in a new system that had zoning.

You can add zoning later, but it will probably cost quite a bit more than zoning on install. Some minor parts need to be replaced if you want a spill bypass, and vendors want to make a decent profit and need a contingency built-in to the price.

Obraik
2121 posts

Uber Geek


  #3251112 20-Jun-2024 11:14
Send private message quote this post

Yes, I'm sure there are scenarios where zoning is almost a requirement...which is why it's probably best for the OP to focus more on finding a decent installer in their area that knows what they're doing and can spec a system based on where their house is, how it's laid out, etc.




Looking to buy a Tesla? Use my referral link and we both get credits

tweake
2360 posts

Uber Geek


  #3251195 20-Jun-2024 12:26
Send private message quote this post

one of the basic problems is nz houses are not designed for heating and cooling. so its always going to be a bit of a hack job and you need flexibility due to that. high end homes tend to be some of the worse for that. nz architects have the mindset that you can make up the overall house insulation level by increasing it in some areas to compensate for the lack of it in others. so you can get wildly different heating/cooling requirements between rooms. 

 

add to that putting ducts outside the house (ie in the ceiling oe in the crawlspace) is really poor. but again you need to have the house designed and built to take a proper heating/cooling system.

Stu1
1744 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #3279745 7-Sep-2024 18:04
Send private message quote this post

timmmay: The problem with ducted systems without room control is in summer the sunny side of the house gets really hot while the other side stays cooler. Putting equal calling through both sides makes some rooms very cold and some rooms not cold enough. For my house it was really not good so I had it removed and put in a new system that had zoning.

You can add zoning later, but it will probably cost quite a bit more than zoning on install. Some minor parts need to be replaced if you want a spill bypass, and vendors want to make a decent profit and need a contingency built-in to the price.

 

Great article on ducted central heating, I’m exploring my options at the moment. I have central heating but I need to upgrade the unit to heat a newish extension. In the meantime i installed my problem child Daiken heat pump that won’t switch off. Our central heating vents are all underground . it sounds like if I move to ducted heat pump then I will have to get vents in the ceilings which will look naff with DVS vents in the room as well. Remove all the underfloor ducting block up all the vents and patch all my flooring which is not ideal. Is there anyway to reuse gas central heating ducting with a central heating heat pump system? . My other option is upgrade central heating but of course not useful in summer and unless hydro gas hurry’s up it’s getting super expensive 

tweake
2360 posts

Uber Geek


  #3279756 7-Sep-2024 19:09
Send private message quote this post

Stu1:

 

Is there anyway to reuse gas central heating ducting with a central heating heat pump system? . 

 

 

afaik the ducts are typically to small. easy enough to measure and check. 

Stu1
1744 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #3279757 7-Sep-2024 19:14
Send private message quote this post

tweake:

 

Stu1:

 

Is there anyway to reuse gas central heating ducting with a central heating heat pump system? . 

 

 

afaik the ducts are typically to small. easy enough to measure and check. 

 

 

They are pretty Small but efficient I guess heatpump needs bigger vents and not as efficient? . Lot of cost to remove the gas unit needed a whole in the side of the house when installed so another cost . I do prefer gas heating over heat pump but getting up there in price these days 

 1 | 2 | 3 | 4
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

Fibre for 95% of Kiwis As Chorus Proposal Endorsed as National Priority
Posted 27-Jun-2025 10:06

Stats NZ Partners With Spark to Develop New Data Platform
Posted 27-Jun-2025 10:03

Epson Launches Four New EcoTank Printers
Posted 27-Jun-2025 09:59

Amazfit Introduces Balance 2 Smartwatch and Helio Strap for Smarter Training
Posted 27-Jun-2025 09:50

Amazfit Expands Active 2 Lineup with the New Active 2 Square
Posted 23-Jun-2025 14:49

Logitech G522 Gaming Headset Review
Posted 18-Jun-2025 17:00

MÄori Artists Launch Design Collection with Cricut ahead of Matariki Day
Posted 15-Jun-2025 11:19

LG Launches Upgraded webOS Hub With Advanced AI
Posted 15-Jun-2025 11:13

One NZ Satellite IoT goes live for customers
Posted 15-Jun-2025 11:10

Bolt Launches in New Zealand
Posted 11-Jun-2025 00:00

Suunto Run Review
Posted 10-Jun-2025 10:44

Freeview Satellite TV Brings HD Viewing to More New Zealanders
Posted 5-Jun-2025 11:50

HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14-inch Review
Posted 3-Jun-2025 14:40

Flip Phones Are Back as HMD Reimagines an Iconic Style
Posted 30-May-2025 17:06

Hundreds of School Students Receive Laptops Through Spark Partnership With Quadrent's Green Lease
Posted 30-May-2025 16:57








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright