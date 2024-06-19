I know that this topic has just about been flogged to death over the years but hoping to get some advice on the best home heating system to install?

Two storey, 3 bed, 180m2 house located in Auckland North Shore, lower half brick and top half weatherboard. Doesn't normally get too cold but at present the only heat is provided by a large heat pump downstairs so the bedrooms do a bit chilly at times. I currently in the UK but will be returning to NZ next year with my new British wife and 14yr old stepdaughter who are used to a warm centrally heated house so I'm going to have to upgrade the heating system.

Looking for suggestions on what type of system I could consider and specific equipment or suppliers to look at? Gas is available at the property, currently only used for hot water (although considering switiching to something else and getting rid of the gas). We'll be sending out a container from the UK so one option might be to bring out something from the UK if practical to do so and better than anything that might be available in NZ?

Thanks in anticipation.