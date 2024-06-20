Hi all,

I am wondering if anyone has been in the same situation?

I am currently selling my house, when signing up with the agent a while ago I showed him the only EQC document I had on the house which was a list of damage, it was all cosmetic such as cracked paint, and the only "impact damage" was two cracked roof tiles. I owned it during the 2011 earthquake but not the 2010 earthquake.

When I bought the place I had no EQC documents from the previous owner for the September earthquake but my building inspector checked everything out and said the place was fine so I was happy. I was paid out about 8k for the cosmetic damage for the 2011 earthquake after that happened, EQC sent me a cheque which I took the bank to deposit and I painted the house myself and replaced the two roof tiles that were cracked then painted the roof.

I now have two offers on my place and they are both asking for some sort of receipt showing what I was paid by EQC, apparently their mortgage brokers are requesting this. I have supplied the letter I got from EQC listing the damage, and I figured their building inspector could look at that and confirm the place has been fixed (remember where are talking cracked paint and two roof tiles) but they still want to see evidence of what I was paid. My agent has suggested contacting my bank to see if they could get the statement from when I put the cheque in, but that was about 10 years ago and I am no longer with the bank I was using at the time, so I don't think I have much chance with that.

I did the obvious thing and contacted EQC and requested everything they have on my place, to be told this can take up to 20 working days, which obviously wont work for anyone wanting to put an offer on my place, I know this could be put into the contract and give myself 20 days to provide it, but it seems like much more hassle than its worth and could put these buyers off buying my place, plus slow us down in getting the place sold so we can move on (we need to move asap). I then told EQC we have an offer on our place and need this asap only to be told it could still take up to 20 days, they were not accommodating at all.

With all that said, has anyone had something similar and can share some info, or does anyone have any suggestions?

Thanks,