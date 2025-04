geekIT: I've already tried a 300mm long socket extension with cross bar - no joy. And I have a hammer-able socket wrench but I wouldn't risk using it on a chainsaw cylinder head. I know for a fact that the local (well, 40 minutes distant) Stihl shop uses an impact tool to release the clutch retaining nut, so I'd bet that they employ the same technique on tight spark plugs. However, from what you guys are saying, it appears that these tools are mostly air driven rather than electric-wired so maybe I'm chasing something that doesn't exist. Thanks for your comments.

Does the chainsaw start? It might be easier with the head hot. What counts is the length of the cross bar, have you tried extending that? I'd also try tightening the plug just to see if it moves. It might if the sealing washer hasn't been crushed completely flat. Any movement at all will help get penetrative oil into the threads.

An impact tool is often used on things like clutches to get them loose/tight using the inertia of the parts to hold them rather than having to lock the engine from turning.

There are battery tools that will do most jobs like wheel nuts that are done up much tighter than a spark plug.