You are looking for an Impact driver, not an Impact drill. Impact drills are what you use for drilling into concrete. 😊

As already mentioned, haven’t seen an electric corded one for years.



I would just take it to the local mower / chainsaw service shop and ask them to remove it. Will be cheaper than buying your own Impact driver then trying to find an impact rated Spark plug socket.

Edit:

As you want it to drive sockets an Impact Wrench is probably the best name for the tool you are after.

If you have an air compressor you may find a cheap air powered one.