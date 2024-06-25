Hello everyone,

I've been facing a challenge in finding the right mounting solutions for data panels in drywalls here in New Zealand. Most of the YouTube content I've been watching is based in North America, and they frequently use this thing they call either a:

mud ring

old work box

carlon box

cut-In Box

retrofit box

remodel Box

low voltage mounting bracket

to shape the cut in the wall, and then mount various configurations of front plates.

Here's a link to an example:

https://www.amazon.com.au/Voltage-Mounting-Bracket-Networking-Wires-Black/dp/B0988YLCPX/

I think the main feature of which, are the little arms (wings?) that tighten up against the dry wall on the others side, as you tighten it’s screws. Then you can attach front panels to it.

Here’s one of the many examples of YouTube vid’s where someone uses one:

https://youtu.be/chsZZh-dZRw?si=LjSsTp8Xvhm63ETI&t=347

In my search to find these in New Zealand, I can't find them anywhere. The closest I can find is this half bracket metal clip, which doesn't seem as good. There are a lot of these brackets available on Amazon Australia, but they are either unavailable or sold out in New Zealand.

Wall Plate Single Gang Mounting Bracket:

https://www.rapalloav.co.nz/product/wall-plate-double-gang-mounting-bracket-1623/ (sold out)

This is the closest thing I can find, which seem to do something similar, and is ubiquitous, but seems quite inferior: Plaster board bracket:

https://www.jaycar.co.nz/plaster-board-bracket/p/LT3033

So far in my research, the sorts of responses I've found in response to the question, why don’t we use these?:

You don't really need them because data ports are light.

You should use a bracket that attaches to a wooden framing timber.

Some people just totally not knowing anything like that existed.

We're an island, in the middle of nowhere. (?!)

I'm curious why the practice for mounting data panels into drywalls, specifically ones that don't need to be mounted to a wooden framing timber for support like a power socket, seems to be different in New Zealand. Why does nobody use these sorts of brackets here?

Any insights or suggestions on where to find these or suitable alternatives would be greatly appreciated!

Additionally, I have a separate question about where I can get a decent budget compass for a one off spot finding exercise:

Does anybody know where I can buy a compass? I want a very cheap one, just sort of a one-off thing, in order to do this compass trick to locate a point above the floor, from below.

Here's the link to the compass trick video: Thru-the-floor (or wall) magnet and compass alignment trick https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_cW0-fia5Hw

It looks like it works really well, but I would expect to pay just a few dollars for such a simple compass. However, my searches online haven't been able to find anywhere.

My next bet is going into a $2 shop on Queen Street or something and seeing if any of those Asian shops have them. Otherwise, Bivouac and Torpedo7 have a pretty decent-looking compass for like $40 or $50, which seems too much to pay for a little, tiny, single-use compass. And yeah, Teemu. I'm trying to avoid ordering something from overseas. I'm trying to see if we can source them in New Zealand.

Thanks in advance!