phrozenpenguin



If I understand correctly, you have a load that you want to control from eithier HA or a physical switch, and an LED that will indicate if the load is on or not?



I would argue that the i4 probably isn't the ideal tool for this. I'd start by connecting the load through a Shelly 1, connecting the push-button to the switch inputs of the same Shelly 1, and the LED in parallel with the load. Either the button or the Shelly can turn the load on or off, you will get physical indication that the load is on via the LED regardless of which method is used to turn the load on, and the load will also always work, even if HA packs a sad for whatever reason.



Edit to add: After re-reading your post a couple more times, I have realised you might not be trying to switch a load directly at the push-button location. If that is the case, then you could still use the Shelly 1 - the output of the push button goes to the switch inputs of the Shelly, the LED goes to the contacts of Shelly. When you press the button, the Shelly closes the contacts which do nothing more than turn the light on, and a signal is sent to HA to do whatever it is that you would have had the i4 do as well. If you activate the virtual button in HA, have the Shelly close it's contacts thus turning the LED on.



The downside of this is that if HA packs a sad, pressing the physical button will turn on the LED, but nothing else will happen - using the i4 would net the same result though.



You could overcome this by decoupling the input from the contacts in the Shelly 1. A press on the button would send a signal to HA to do whatever it is you have programmed it to do, and included in that would be sending a signal back to the Shelly 1 to close it's contacts, thus turning the LED on and giving you indication that the automation/script had run. If HA has packed a sad, pressing the button does nothing, but you now get indication (or lack thereof) to show this.



If you're wanting to use all four inputs of the i4 to do different things, with four different push buttons, and have indication for all of them, I'd suggest you will need four Shelly 1s to achieve it. Seems a bit overkill, and I'd be asking myself if I really needed that indication.



Probably need to know what you want to happen when you press the button (other than the indicator LED come on), and how far away from the button this is physically happening to be able to help more.