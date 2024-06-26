phrozenpenguin

First - yes we will be getting an electrician to install this if testing works out.
I am testing to see if I can setup the following - also open to other ideas. I want to have a button/switch that can be used in Home Assistant, and an indication of state i.e. on/off. I need to be able to change the state from Home Assistant or the physical button, and want the state indication (at the switch) to reflect that.
I've got a Shelly i4 hooked up to a PDL600 momentary switch - and this is connected to Home Assistant and can be used as required. The indication is the bit I am trying to work through. The momentary switch has an LED built in, with separate leads and wiring instructions - model PDL681MT10PB.
I was hoping to use the LED within the switch, but thinking things through now it seems that might not easily be possible? I am thinking I could use another Shelly (Plus 1?) in order to wire the LED up and be able to control that separately in Home Assistant - but would code it so the LED indicates state (which can be changed from Home Assistant or physical switch) automatically.
Keen for any input before I do further testing - have I missed something basic, or is there a better way of doing this!?