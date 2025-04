tweake: RunningMan: https://www.jaycar.co.nz/12v-1a-sla-battery-charger/p/MB3619 you would be there all week waiting for that to charge a flat battery up. in fact one problem i have come across is you need to match the battery charger to the size of the battery. many modern chargers do not like being put on bigger batteries that they are intended for.

I know the OP doesn't want a smart charger but.. I have two CTEK units, a little 0.8A one that sits on the JetSki over winter to maintain the battery. Cost about $120 from memory. It theoretically could charge a car battery but it would take a long time. I have another grunty 10A one found 2nd hand off TM for a couple of hundy. That one that according to the manual can safely charge batteries from 20Ah to 300Ah. In other words anything from a motorcycle to truck battery. Must know not to pump 10A into little batteries.

All I can say is they are fantastic units. I've brought horribly abused batteries back to life with these things and the ability to maintain the battery is essential for boats and jetskis.

[ADD] also the CTEK units can be told to be dumb and just sit there and pump out 13.6V at up to 10A forever. Useful if you just want a power supply for something.