Call power company now, turn off all motorized appliances if you have no way to measure the voltage. Low voltage will kill induction motors if you try to use them.

See if you still have any incandescent lights around and see how dim and yellow they are.

Low voltage can indicate that there is a problem with the neutral connection, meaning that current is going back by the ground peg and the actual ground which has resistance. Also water pipes etc that are bonded to it. This is a safety concern if happening. As its been an ongoing thing since before this evening, there is a good chance that the ground is taking the current and drying out from the heat it creates making it worse and worse. Eventually it will go high enough resistance that you will have a dangerous voltage on things that are connected to it and no loads will be working so you think the power is off, when its not.

I had an issue with a dodgey one here ages back which came right when they replaced a pole and fixed the connection and they were really angry that I never called in the low voltage problems as it is something their faults crew take very very seriously.