My dishwasher just stopped in the middle of a cycle and gave me the error message "main voltage low". The manual says to consult an electrician, which I will do tomorrow. But I've noticed some other weird stuff lately. The lights in the kitchen tend to dim in the evening (from about 5pm) - not every night, but more than just occasionally. Sometimes they will have a faint flicker (they're LED smart bulbs). I also noticed the same kind of flicker in the toilet light bulb (same type of bulb). The other funky thing is that I discovered about a year ago that if I was boiling the jug, running the dishwasher and turned on the tumble dryer (which is in the laundry in a separate room), then it would trigger the fuse in the switchbox. I assumed they were on the same circuit and were just drawing too much at the same time.
I'm going to call an electrician to come and take a look, but I was wondering if any of the brain boxes here had a theory about what is going on. For reference, the house was built in 1966.