xyeovillian

Unless you installed the tiles yourself, you have no way of knowing whether the appropriate tile adhesive was used, or whether it was a DIY job involving some random type of glue, silicone, liquid nails etc etc.

Proper tile adhesive is a cementitious compound which is heat resistant, so a heat gun will do precisely nothing to soften it.

You could try the widest chisel you have at your disposal to tap them from the top down with a hammer, but I'd suggest that @richms is right - it's probably quicker and ultimately less frustrating to just knock them off with brute force, cut the section of gib out, replace, plaster and paint.