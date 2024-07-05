Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Remove glazed tiles without damaging gib board
xyeovillian

#315344 5-Jul-2024 10:30
Remove glazed tiles without damaging gib board
I would like to know if anyone has had to remove glazed tiles kitchen walls, without damaging gib board.
I did a few years ago and it made a mess of the gib and had to get walls re plastered etc!
Looked on YouTube found 2 of interest 1= heat gun played on tiles with the hope of melting adhesive the prise off with a scraper.  2= Use a ball hammer small end and hammer them off.  Both methods still damaged gib but don't mind that but trying not to do too much damage.

 

 

 

 

 

 

richms
  #3256549 5-Jul-2024 10:42
The gib is cheap, just smash it off and put a new sheet up. You would have to clean adhesive residue anyway.




Richard rich.ms

 
 
 
 

Wheelbarrow01
  #3257613 8-Jul-2024 21:39
Unless you installed the tiles yourself, you have no way of knowing whether the appropriate tile adhesive was used, or whether it was a DIY job involving some random type of glue, silicone, liquid nails etc etc. 

 

Proper tile adhesive is a cementitious compound which is heat resistant, so a heat gun will do precisely nothing to soften it.

 

You could try the widest chisel you have at your disposal to tap them from the top down with a hammer, but I'd suggest that @richms is right - it's probably quicker and ultimately less frustrating to just knock them off with brute force, cut the section of gib out, replace, plaster and paint.

 

 

Eva888
  #3257661 9-Jul-2024 09:17
In some older houses, mine included the tiles were stuck on to a thin brown hardboard sheet which was attached to the wall so quite easy to just remove the hardboard together with tiles off the wall so check one tile to see what it’s stuck to.

 

They used hardboard as it was a thin and harder surface to glue to rather than on to the paper of Gib. In those days they still nailed to the wall rather than use no more nails so you could be in luck if you have hardboard base. 

