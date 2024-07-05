xyeovillian

Remove glazed tiles without damaging gib board
I would like to know if anyone has had to remove glazed tiles kitchen walls, without damaging gib board.
I did a few years ago and it made a mess of the gib and had to get walls re plastered etc!
Looked on YouTube found 2 of interest 1= heat gun played on tiles with the hope of melting adhesive the prise off with a scraper. 2= Use a ball hammer small end and hammer them off. Both methods still damaged gib but don't mind that but trying not to do too much damage.