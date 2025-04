The vendor we went with didn't break down the supply & install cost.

Supply and install of a Mitsubishi AP25 was $2242.50 incl gst



A Fujitsu ASTH09KNCA, would have been a little cheaper at $2012.50 incl.



That price was for taking power from the back of a power outlet, would cost a little more to take it from a circuit board due to the need to supply a breaker.







I had a switchboard upgrade done, it was $2300 incl, plus a little bit for a new earth rod, which was invoiced alongside (but not broken out from) a bunch of other work I had done

Quite a range in quotes for this, other electricians were north of $3k.

I upgraded the circuit board as it was full (and already had had two lighting circuits combined to make space for a breaker when we put out induction cooktop in) I wanted 2 new breakers for heat pumps and 1 new breaker for an EV charger, so it was a full new board or a $1000 sub board. Figured I would get the new board for extra expansion room, and the safety advantages of having RCD protection on every outlet (I have a small child).





Be aware that while it is the right thing to do from a safety perspective, adding RCD's may well uncover previously unknow electrical faults. One of our downlights tripped our RCD, as did our fridge a couple of weeks later.





But modern breakers are a way better solution than old types of fuses.