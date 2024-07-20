Hello all,

I have been a member for about 5 years and read the forums on a regular basis and find some of the discussions really interesting and full of useful information.

That said, I have an issue with my HRV (about 6 years old now) which is dripping water from one of the outlets (sadly enough is the one oin the master bedroom) and not from the other three outlets.

I did check the forums in case anything like this had been discussed in the past and could not find anything; however, if this has been discussed before I totally apologise to all.

My steps so far:

1 - Contacted HRV and was told that water moisture would have accumulated in the ductwork and now I would need to replace them all - which I find puzzling, to be honest.

2 -Removed the outlet from the ceiling and indeed a fair bit of water came out of the duct.

My questions are, has anyone come across this before, and if so what was done to avoid the recurrence of this issue? Also, does it not seem counterintuitive that a system designed to remove excess moisture from one's home actually fills with the same?

Finally, if I switch the system off and close shut the outlets will it stop the building of condensation or would I risk that it will fill up overtime and then have a disaster happen?

Any insight, advice, or even food for thought wouldbe greatly appreciated.

Warmest regards

Roberto