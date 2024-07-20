I want to improve the lighting for two people working from home.
The room is south facing, and has a single bayonet led 13W bulb in the middle of the ceiling.
The room is small, about 9 square metres, most of the room is painted quarter tea (or similar) and the largest unfinished wall is a dark grey.
There are two desks, one in each corner on the wall with the window, both users are facing the window.
We are unable to move the desks, so the light will always be at our backs.
Desk space is at a premium, but would happily consider pedestal or fixed lighting options. I forgot to mention the is a small led wall light behind each monitor too.
Any recommendations to improve the lighting for both users, without spending big money, as we may only use it as an office in the short term?