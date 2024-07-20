I had the same issue with my home office. I got 8 nanoleaf hexagon panels - a base 5 panel kit and a 3 panel expansion. They are a couple of mm thick, click together in whatever pattern you want, and stick to the wall with some 3M-type tape. Not the cheapest solution in the universe, but I got them on sale and they worked. Fairly bright, fully brightness and colour temperature controllable from the app, and made a big difference.

I just looked, and Noel Leeming currently has the 5 panel starter pack on sale at $185, and I see they also have the 3-panel expansions on sale for $80. Which is a good price. Actually, I'm tempted to add a few more panels. I think I can go up to 27 without needing a new power adapter.