I need to site some electronics up in the attic and have a length of MDF left over from another project that'd be just about right, but I'm wondering about the advisability of putting it up there without a few coats of paint first to seal it. The attic isn't terribly damp, in fact for most of the summer it's baked bone dry, but then MDF has problems with moisture so I'm wondering whether I should go through the hassle of painting (multiple coats since the first few will soak in) before putting it up there. Any thoughts?