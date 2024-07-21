Hi

Im with contact energy for electricity and piped gas. Also on their broadband plan 300/100 for $70pm, will be be changing to Quic 50/10 plan for $56 soon.

Area North West Auckland

The power charges are 90 cents per day, anytime low user 27.50 cents per kWh

Piped gas, no daily charges and usage charge for gas 17.40 cents per kWh , last total piped gas bill to pay was 435 kWh $19.84 exlcu GST.

I was looking at other power companies and they charge alot for daily rate piped gas, any idea who I can change to to save as we have a PHEV vehicle that we charge so we can save on lower electricity charges but struggling to find another retailer that can beat contact energy piped gas deal I have currently.