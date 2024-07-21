Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ice2004

#315484 21-Jul-2024 09:01
Hi

 

Im with contact energy for electricity and piped gas. Also on their broadband plan 300/100 for $70pm, will be be changing to Quic 50/10 plan for $56 soon. 

 

Area North West Auckland

 

The power charges are 90 cents per day, anytime low user 27.50 cents per kWh

 

Piped gas, no daily  charges and usage charge for gas 17.40 cents per kWh , last total piped gas bill to pay was 435 kWh $19.84 exlcu GST.

 

I was looking at other power companies and they charge alot for daily rate piped gas, any idea who I can change to to save as we have a PHEV vehicle that we charge so we can save on lower electricity charges but struggling to find another retailer that can beat contact energy piped gas deal I have currently. 

RunningMan
  #3262021 21-Jul-2024 09:07
I don't know about gas, but with electricity there are low and regular user plans. Low user plans are in the process of being removed. Low user plans have a low daily charge and higher per kWh rate; regular plans have a higher daily rate and lower per kWh rate. The crossover in Auckland will be 8000 kWh per year. If you've got an electric vehicle that is regularly charged then you may well be over that 8000 kWh threshold so plans with a higher daily rate and lower kWh rate would be cheaper for you.

 
 
 
 

ice2004

  #3262161 21-Jul-2024 13:49
Use about 350KW for electricity so lower user plan is the right one, just the piped gas they charging high daily rates and some retailers will be between $50 to $80 per month just for daily rates on piped gas. 

johno1234
  #3262166 21-Jul-2024 14:31
Piped gas is a bust for us. We only have the hot water califont on it and the fixed charge far outweighs the energy charge for us.
It is nice to have a limitless hot blast shower though.



DjShadow
  #3262169 21-Jul-2024 14:34
Have you looked into LPG at all?

ice2004

  #3262172 21-Jul-2024 14:39
Have you looked into LPG at all?

 

 

 

 

The house water heating and cooking is connected to piped gas, I guess I have to change the set up to connect to LPG?

 

How would that cost with gas fitter and plumber? is it worth it to do that? 

johno1234
  #3262231 21-Jul-2024 15:50
I’ve converted gas hobs between natural gas and lpg before. Was a simple job unscrewing one set of jets and installing the other.

In our case economics dictate leaving it as is as the replacement cost wipes out any monthly savings. If the thing fails I’ll replace it then.

Scott3
  #3262429 21-Jul-2024 20:30
Your math's on your gas bill doesn't work.

For natural gas, you are correct most retailers have fairly big daily fees. The last place I lived with gas, the daily fee basically consumed the entire savings for gas being cheaper than electricity. 

You are paying a lot per kWh for your gas (more than I pay for standard user power), but given your fairly low usage, this is likely an OK deal.

 

 

 

For power, What I have found best is to spend an evening getting prices for every retailer I can think of, then changing to the cheapest one.

Power prices vairy by region (and time of signing), and what deal is best for you varies by usage so it there is no one standard answer that is right for everybody.

 



 

OP's gas plan has no daily fee.

And their Natural gas fee of 17.4c / kWh (i assume excl GST as this is how the quoted there total gas bill)>


For comparison LPG via genesis (first retailer with pricing appearing in a google search) Energy Basic plan is $5 / month + $135.99 / refill both excluding GST. bottle refill works out to be  21.8c / kWh + GST

So they are much better to stick with natural gas on their current gas plan.

And off course with natural gas is all NZ sourced, and there is no need to order bottles, allocate space for bottles, pay for the change over etc.

