ice2004: Hi Im with contact energy for electricity and piped gas. Also on their broadband plan 300/100 for $70pm, will be be changing to Quic 50/10 plan for $56 soon. Area North West Auckland The power charges are 90 cents per day, anytime low user 27.50 cents per kWh Piped gas, no daily charges and usage charge for gas 17.40 cents per kWh , last total piped gas bill to pay was 435 kWh $19.84 exlcu GST. I was looking at other power companies and they charge alot for daily rate piped gas, any idea who I can change to to save as we have a PHEV vehicle that we charge so we can save on lower electricity charges but struggling to find another retailer that can beat contact energy piped gas deal I have currently.

Your math's on your gas bill doesn't work.For natural gas, you are correct most retailers have fairly big daily fees. The last place I lived with gas, the daily fee basically consumed the entire savings for gas being cheaper than electricity.You are paying a lot per kWh for your gas (more than I pay for standard user power), but given your fairly low usage, this is likely an OK deal.

For power, What I have found best is to spend an evening getting prices for every retailer I can think of, then changing to the cheapest one.



Power prices vairy by region (and time of signing), and what deal is best for you varies by usage so it there is no one standard answer that is right for everybody.







DjShadow: Have you looked into LPG at all?





OP's gas plan has no daily fee.



And their Natural gas fee of 17.4c / kWh (i assume excl GST as this is how the quoted there total gas bill)>





For comparison LPG via genesis (first retailer with pricing appearing in a google search) Energy Basic plan is $5 / month + $135.99 / refill both excluding GST. bottle refill works out to be 21.8c / kWh + GST



So they are much better to stick with natural gas on their current gas plan.



And off course with natural gas is all NZ sourced, and there is no need to order bottles, allocate space for bottles, pay for the change over etc.