Is anyone having problems with recent Daikin heat pumps?

neb

neb

11294 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#315549 24-Jul-2024 18:33
Send private message

Asking for a friend: He has multiple Daikin units and they're all doing the same thing, heating up to the set point, staying there for a couple of hours, and then stepping up by around 1 degree an hour until the room gets unbearably hot and they turn them off.  Here's a sample reading, it's similar in other rooms:

 

 

The horizontal red line is the set point, blue is the room temperature, and orange is the heat pump heating.

 

Daikin have looked into it and acknowledged there's a problem but things have kinda stalled after swapping out some of the controller boards.  Just wondering if anyone else is experiencing this.

 

Note that this appears to be a fault with the units, it's not anything to do with the environment or install, they were professionally and correctly installed and set up, and Daikin have been around to look and couldn't find any problems with the setup.

 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5
dimsim
841 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3264042 24-Jul-2024 18:40
Send private message

interesting temperature graphing, what's generating this data? is it a daikin app or a separate room temp sensor?

 

i have a multisystem daikin and its always worked perfectly - but I've never measured temperatures like this and you've got me thinking now.

 
 
 
 

timmmay
20385 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3264043 24-Jul-2024 18:47
Send private message

My 10 year old 8kw Daikin high wall does something similar, but not quite as much. My 1-2 year old office Daikin high wall does the same thing, but worse. In the morning I have to set it to 23 to get it up to heat quickly, but I have to keep turning it down all day or it'll turn up super high. I've semi automated turning it down with Home Assistant.

neb

neb

11294 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3264044 24-Jul-2024 18:47
Send private message

dimsim: interesting temperature graphing, what's generating this data? is it a daikin app or a separate room temp sensor?

 

Home Assistant combining data from the Daikin and Yolink sensors in the room.  I'm not sure if that display is built into HA or whether it's a custom config he set up.



neb

neb

11294 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3264045 24-Jul-2024 18:48
Send private message

timmmay: My 10 year old 8kw Daikin high wall does something similar, but not quite as much. My 1-2 year old office Daikin high wall does the same thing, but worse. In the morning I have to set it to 23 to get it up to heat quickly, but I have to keep turning it down all day or it'll turn up super high. I've semi automated turning it down with Home Assistant.

 

OK, so it sounds like it's definitely a fault with their gear.  Thanks for the info.

dimsim
841 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3264048 24-Jul-2024 18:58
Send private message

timmmay:

 

My 10 year old 8kw Daikin high wall does something similar, but not quite as much. My 1-2 year old office Daikin high wall does the same thing, but worse. In the morning I have to set it to 23 to get it up to heat quickly, but I have to keep turning it down all day or it'll turn up super high. I've semi automated turning it down with Home Assistant.

 

 

 

 

mine must have missed this innovation, they're coming on 17 years, but infrequently used (holiday house) but still operating perfectly.

tweake
2236 posts

Uber Geek


  #3264049 24-Jul-2024 19:09
Send private message

neb:

 

Asking for a friend: He has multiple Daikin units and they're all doing the same thing, heating up to the set point, staying there for a couple of hours, and then stepping up by around 1 degree an hour until the room gets unbearably hot and they turn them off.  Here's a sample reading, it's similar in other rooms:

 

 

 

 

have you got a model number?

 

its overshooting temps. i'm not sure why so many seam to do this. i have similar, just not that bad. i had thought it was install height, one day i will get around to getting an external temp sensor for it.

 

one thing pops out is its a kids bedroom. whats the bet its a small unit and they didn't add gas to account for the line length. on the small units you can't go far without needing to add gas.

tweake
2236 posts

Uber Geek


  #3264051 24-Jul-2024 19:16
Send private message

to add, never assume they where correctly installed.

 

can you get the size of the rooms and location in nz please. edit: house insulation levels to please.

 

also is that bottom orange line the out door temps. can you get more data on a cold night. really need to know how much its running when its close to its design (coldest outdoor) temp. that graph suggest they are well oversized, but can't say without knowing aera etc.



neb

neb

11294 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3264052 24-Jul-2024 19:16
Send private message

Will try and find out.  Odd because we've got Daikins as well and never encountered this so far, but then ours are a couple of years older than his ones.

neb

neb

11294 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3264054 24-Jul-2024 19:19
Send private message

tweake: also is that bottom orange line the out door temps. can you get more data on a cold night. really need to know how much its running when its close to its design (coldest outdoor) temp. that graph suggest they are well oversized, but can't say without knowing aera etc.

 

They're well oversized, he asked for 2.5kW for that particular room and they gave him 3.5kW.  Assuming initially it might have something to do with that he asked for a downgrade to the original 2.5kW but it didn't make any difference.

timmmay
20385 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3264061 24-Jul-2024 19:35
Send private message

There was a similar thread within the last year. Someone went to Daikin support and got a technician out and they said it was working fine so charged them for the callout fee.

tweake
2236 posts

Uber Geek


  #3264062 24-Jul-2024 19:38
Send private message

neb:

 

tweake: also is that bottom orange line the out door temps. can you get more data on a cold night. really need to know how much its running when its close to its design (coldest outdoor) temp. that graph suggest they are well oversized, but can't say without knowing aera etc.

 

They're well oversized, he asked for 2.5kW for that particular room and they gave him 3.5kW.  Assuming initially it might have something to do with that he asked for a downgrade to the original 2.5kW but it didn't make any difference.

 

 

need model numbers to check specs. some companies naming conventions are a bit different.

neb

neb

11294 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3264064 24-Jul-2024 19:50
Send private message

tweake: need model numbers to check specs. some companies naming conventions are a bit different.

 

Will let you know once I hear from him.

dimsim
841 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3264068 24-Jul-2024 20:01
Send private message

timmmay: There was a similar thread within the last year. Someone went to Daikin support and got a technician out and they said it was working fine so charged them for the callout fee.

 

 

 

why am i not surprised by this

neb

neb

11294 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3264069 24-Jul-2024 20:03
Send private message

Oh, I'm sure my friend would have got the same brush-off if he hadn't had a ton of data ready to show them.

timmmay
20385 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3264072 24-Jul-2024 20:12
Send private message

I could try to gather data, home assistant monitors it here too, at the heat pump and at my desk. I don't leave it on the same temperature all day though, the room gets too hot.

 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





