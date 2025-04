SomeoneSomewhere: Yeah, get a qualified electrician who's experienced and has carefully read the standards and regulations, because they're a conflicting mess. Can't claim to have done so recently. Broadly speaking, you have two options: IT (AKA floating; stands for insulated-terra). This is what a portable generator, inverter, or isolating transformer delivers unless specifically earthed. You can touch any wire in any one place, or suffer any one fault without either damage or harm occurring, and everything continues to work. If you have two faults, all bets are off and an RCD probably won't help unless you have multiple RCDs and the faults are on separate RCDs. Any kind of large-ish residential system is always going to develop a fault somewhere pretty fast. We use it on really small systems like generators and isolating transformers because it's hard to have two faults when you're checking everything regularly and only using one or two tools. We also use it on big critical systems like diesel-electric ships and locos, because it's only got like a dozen parts (a few generators, a few propulsion motors, a few transformers to lower voltage) and you have fault detectors. This lets you keep operating if a fault occurs.

Some kind of earthed system (TN-S/TN-C-S/MEN) The difference is arbitrary with a single supply and single dwelling. Protection should pick up any fault and disconnect it quickly, but you'll still feel a shock or get blast marks. We now specify that there should be only one earth-neutral link in each separate earthing system. It might be compliant to have the earth-neutral link at the inverter, and your 'main switchboard' in the house is effectively a sub-board with a separate neutral and earth feeding it. There's a requirement in the regs that the MEN link be in the main switchboard, but you get into the weeds of 'main switchboard' and I'm not sure whether it applies to standalone supplies. 3000 is perfectly happy for you to put the MEN link in the supply transformer.



Thanks for the reply - it's good to expand my understanding. Can I check then; does this mean that the Tiny House is inherently less safe/less protected becuase it doesn't have the 'extra' MEN system involved? it kind of relies on wherever the power is originating from to have MEN protection? i.e. through the Earth cable of the supply cable?

and I am assuming it's only 15A supply because it's the caravan connector underneath ? or can it be higher? I wonder why the breakers and switches are rated much higher than 15 or 16A - the main switch is 63A and the 2 RCDs are 40As each?

Can I ask what kind of faults "always going to develop" in a large-ish residential system? what is typical/common? swapping of neutral and live, rodents chewing cable, ? or is it electronic faults in appliances themselves?

Thanks