I have just finished sealing a 1.3m tall chainsaw carved triple-twist statue with Norski Epoxy Timber Sealer 1L Amber from mitre10. Have had this statue for about 8 years and did not realise that the carver had not properly sealed the bottom. Even though I had it in our garden sitting on H4 blocks it still started to rot. Previously I had, on carvers recommendation, coated it in a Sikkens product. But this time, after removing all the rotten areas we triple coated the base in Norski, screwed a shaped piece of 5ply to the base, then 3 coats of decking oil stain all over top to bottom, then one more coat of Norski.



It will out last the 2000 house now 😀