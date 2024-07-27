quickymart

I was looking at a property sometime ago that was raised off the ground a little bit. Underneath it was a sort of storage area, but I don't know if I would want to actually store anything there - the ground was basically dirt and it was the side boards of the house all around. It did have a lockable door, but the whole thing struck me as something of a waste accordingly; it covered the entire are under the house and (if waterproof and airtight) would have made for a fairly decent sizeable storage area.

It was sort of like the storage space described here: https://www.builder-questions.com/under-porch-storage-shed-alternative/ (although this one looks a lot nicer)

With a storage space like this under a house, is there any way to make it water/weather/pest proof? Or is it easier just to get a small weatherproof shed installed on the property instead?