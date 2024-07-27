quickymart

Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#315582 27-Jul-2024 19:27
I was looking at a property sometime ago that was raised off the ground a little bit. Underneath it was a sort of storage area, but I don't know if I would want to actually store anything there - the ground was basically dirt and it was the side boards of the house all around. It did have a lockable door, but the whole thing struck me as something of a waste accordingly; it covered the entire are under the house and (if waterproof and airtight) would have made for a fairly decent sizeable storage area.

 

It was sort of like the storage space described here: https://www.builder-questions.com/under-porch-storage-shed-alternative/ (although this one looks a lot nicer)

 

With a storage space like this under a house, is there any way to make it water/weather/pest proof? Or is it easier just to get a small weatherproof shed installed on the property instead?

  #3265292 27-Jul-2024 21:09
if you lay down a decent ground sheet and its sloped properly (so many houses are not) then its actually a really nice dry space. keep gear away from from the sides (blown in rain) and off the ground sheet (in case of running water). with good flooring insulation, its pretty cozy under there.

 
 
 
 

  #3265325 27-Jul-2024 22:38
A crawlspace like that is really useful if you ever need to repair the wiring or plumbing or upgrade them.  I pity those people who have a house on a concrete pad and then want to install Ethernet cabling.  That is very easy with a house on piles.  I now have full Ethernet under our house and have recently added a 40 Gbit/s Infiniband fibre.

