We're looking at getting our Bosch home alarm that was installed in 2012 monitored again. We used to use Safegard in Lower Hutt, but their phone now goes to ADT. I called ADT, they said it would need a new communicator module for $483.20 including fitting, which seems somewhat expensive.

According to what I can find in my email we have an "LX-20 cellular communicator" attached to the alarm. I tried to open the box up in the ceiling to get a photo but I couldn't get it open without tools. I suspect it's a EBS GPRS Cellular Transmitter (PDF link).

Can anyone make any suggestions about whether it's likely to be possible to get the alarm monitored with existing LX-20 hardware? Or recommend an alarm monitoring company in Wellington?