Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Workshop DIYMerits of composite decking?
benz1

46 posts

Geek


#315643 1-Aug-2024 23:42
Send private message

I'm currently in the UK and am renting out my house on the North Shore. My property manager has advised that the decks are rotten and need to be replaced. There are upwards of 60m2 of decks, on 3 tiered levels, so we're looking at a reasonably big job to replace it all. I've had issues with the deck before and replaced some rotten timbers just over 3 years ago and I suspect the supporting structure is not in great condition and probably isn't code compliant. 

 

Accepting that it all needs to be replaced, would composite decking be a good choice to avoid such issues in the future (and for lower maintenance)? Are there any other, non-timber, alternatives that are worth considering?

 

My wife and I are planning to return the NZ next year and move back into the house so if it needs doing, we may as well do it now.

 

Can anyone recommend any competent builders or decking specialists that would be able to provide a quote for this on the lower North Shore?

 

Thanks.

 

 

Create new topic
rhy7s
605 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3267368 2-Aug-2024 00:07
Send private message

Are they exposed decks? Or verandahs? In my opinion, decks are pretty useless, too hot or too wet. My parents built a new place using composite and it definitely doesn't degrade as gracefully and remediation or restoration certainly isn't straightforward with a branded system that's not amenable to traditional woodworking methods. We've also got 45 year old wooden verandahs in great condition.

 
 
 
 

Move to New Zealand's best fibre broadband service (affiliate link). Note that to use Quic Broadband you must be comfortable with configuring your own router.
benz1

46 posts

Geek


  #3267370 2-Aug-2024 00:18
Send private message

rhy7s: Are they exposed decks? Or verandahs? In my opinion, decks are pretty useless, too hot or too wet. My parents built a new place using composite and it definitely doesn't degrade as gracefully and remediation or restoration certainly isn't straightforward with a branded system that's not amenable to traditional woodworking methods. We've also got 45 year old wooden verandahs in great condition.

 

Yes, they are exposed. I don't think they were particularly well built in the first place, with no gaps for drainage, etc. I had been waterblasting them every year as they do get quite gross. Would love to not have to do the same maintenance.

rhy7s
605 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3267371 2-Aug-2024 00:21
Send private message

That does sound like a recipe for maintenance headaches.



Slasher
144 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #3267372 2-Aug-2024 00:46
Send private message

i have a friend who is a senior at biform composite. could probably answer all your questions and link you with a builder. DM me if you are interested.

SATTV
1625 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3267382 2-Aug-2024 07:52
Send private message

We had Outdure composite decking installed last year, has an aluminium subframe and handles outdoor tiles very well.

 

It does get hot in summer, you cant have bare feet on a sunny day.

 

In hindsight I would have gone the commercial version as it has pigment all the way through.

 

I can let you know who installed ours, they were excellent.

 

I will find their details and let you know.

 

I will also get some photos and send you.

 

John

 

 




I know enough to be dangerous

johno1234
2657 posts

Uber Geek


  #3267395 2-Aug-2024 09:01
Send private message

My preference is and likely always will be for oiled hardwood. It should last for decades if looked after and looks beautiful. You do need to scrub it down and re-oil it every couple of years.

 

My wife likes to put things like planters on the deck - the moisture trapped beneath will rot any wooden decking. Avoid.

 

 

eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
8722 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3267397 2-Aug-2024 09:08
Send private message

IANA builder but regard myself as an experienced and very good DIYer. Amongst other projects, over the past 40+ years I have built seven decks for us, family and friends - using pine, kwila and composite. 

 

Ten years ago I replaced our failing timber deck with composite - using the Outdure product with their proprietary aluminum subframe, hidden fastenings and their decking material. Was very pleased with the ease of use and the result.

 

Nine years ago we bought a new house that has two 6x3m decks - which coincidentally have exactly the same Outdure material as the deck I re-built myself - but on timber joists and subframe rather than the aluminum. These decks are ten years old and honestly they are as good as the day they were built - in all respects. No shrinking, splitting, deformation, colour-change - nothing. Owing to the concealed fastening system they look great. They have required no maintenance at all apart from a scrub with detergent and a short-bristle broom once a year to remove surface dirt - after which they look like new (apart from minor scuffs from furniture feet - but all decks get those).

 

I’m a big fan of composite decks but they do have one disadvantage. As mentioned in a post above, owing to their density, in full sun they soak up a lot of heat in the summer - to the point where they can get too hot to walk on with bare feet. This is slightly annoying but IMO it is outweighed by all the other positive factors.




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.



cddt
1429 posts

Uber Geek


  #3267507 2-Aug-2024 12:03
Send private message

My parents had composite installed several years ago (must be 10+). The first lot shrunk terribly and there was a big kerfuffle as the supplier tried to say it was within tolerance or something - sorry but 5 cm gaps all over the deck is not "within tolerance". Eventually they replaced it and blamed a "bad batch" (??), no problems since then. 

 

As mentioned it can get very hot in the summer sun. 




My referral links to sign up to: BigPipeMercury

k1w1k1d
1470 posts

Uber Geek


  #3267528 2-Aug-2024 13:17
Send private message

I built a treated pine deck over a concrete patio about fifteen years ago. Used pine due to cost.

 

We usually clean and restain it about every one or two years. Boards are full of cracks, especially in the sunny high traffic areas.

 

It is in full sun and too hot for bare feet on hot sunny days.

 

Probably wouldn't use pine again.

 

 

neb

neb
11294 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3267572 2-Aug-2024 15:46
Send private message

Another +1 for the Outdure after having to deal with the constant maintenance requirements of a pine deck, apart from the heating-up issues others have mentioned we've had no problems with it.

eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
8722 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3267818 3-Aug-2024 10:58
Send private message

k1w1k1d:

 

I built a treated pine deck over a concrete patio about fifteen years ago. Used pine due to cost.

 

We usually clean and restain it about every one or two years. Boards are full of cracks, especially in the sunny high traffic areas.

 

It is in full sun and too hot for bare feet on hot sunny days.

 

Probably wouldn't use pine again.

 

 

So not just composite decks that get too hot for feet.




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
8722 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3276587 29-Aug-2024 10:00
Send private message

@benz1 Interested to know whether you made a decision.




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Fujifilm Instax Mini 41 Review
Posted 2-May-2025 10:12

Synology DS925+ Review
Posted 23-Apr-2025 15:00

Synology Announces DiskStation DS925+ and DX525 Expansion Unit
Posted 23-Apr-2025 10:34

JBL Tour Pro 3 Review
Posted 22-Apr-2025 16:56

Samsung 9100 Pro NVMe SSD Review
Posted 11-Apr-2025 13:11

Motorola Announces New Mid-tier Phones moto g05 and g15
Posted 4-Apr-2025 00:00

SoftMaker Releases Free PDF editor FreePDF 2025
Posted 3-Apr-2025 15:26

Moto G85 5G Review
Posted 30-Mar-2025 11:53

Ring Launches New AI-Powered Smart Video Search
Posted 27-Mar-2025 16:30

OPPO RENO13 Series Launches in New Zealand
Posted 27-Mar-2025 05:00

Sony Electronics Announces the WF-C710N Truly Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:37

New Harman Kardon Portable Home Speakers Bring Performance and Looks Together
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:30

Data Insight Launches The Data Academy
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:21

Oclean AirPump A10 Portable Water Flosser Wins iF Design Award 2025
Posted 20-Mar-2025 12:05

OPPO Find X8 Pro Review
Posted 14-Mar-2025 14:59








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright