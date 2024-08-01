I'm currently in the UK and am renting out my house on the North Shore. My property manager has advised that the decks are rotten and need to be replaced. There are upwards of 60m2 of decks, on 3 tiered levels, so we're looking at a reasonably big job to replace it all. I've had issues with the deck before and replaced some rotten timbers just over 3 years ago and I suspect the supporting structure is not in great condition and probably isn't code compliant.

Accepting that it all needs to be replaced, would composite decking be a good choice to avoid such issues in the future (and for lower maintenance)? Are there any other, non-timber, alternatives that are worth considering?

My wife and I are planning to return the NZ next year and move back into the house so if it needs doing, we may as well do it now.

Can anyone recommend any competent builders or decking specialists that would be able to provide a quote for this on the lower North Shore?

Thanks.