Hi!
Last month I was wondering if my current power plan is the best one (I have a solar array) and I struggled to compare all different power plans in an easy way. So I've decided to write some scripts for myself but then a few other people and friends asked me about the same thing so I ended up coding a little website. It (sort of) works for me now (I live in Northland) - but it's not perfect. I've taken some shortcuts and focus only on simple smart meter / variable rates - so nothing about controlled / uncontrolled / day & night meters etc.
Anyway - I would love to get some feedback on it. Please bear in mind this is something built in my free time (which I don't have much lol!) and there will be heaps of bugs and UX fails. It might be even completely wrong and break a lot. But I'm happy to improve and fix.
All the pricing is manual - I went through "every" supplier with my address and create some json files with price plans. They suppose to be easily extendible and I plan to put them on public github account if people would be interested into helping me (and keep them up to date).
I do some "smart" assumptions and calculations - different "patterns" for solar productions and use consumptions - I'm aware these needs to be tweaked per region and the code should be able to accomodate that.
But now - I would like to know your opinion on the most important question - do you find this useful at all and do you see yourself using it?
In case you are interested and you think this is worth working on and you have either bugs or feature requests - feel free to comment here or go to https://github.com/freepower-nz/issue-tracker/issues (this should be publicly available).
The website is here - don't break it too much please https://freepower.nz/