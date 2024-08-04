Hi, I am in Hamilton, St Andrews area. Our system is 15kw total, with 5kw North, and an East West array of 5kw each. On the 15deg roof, effectively it becomes about an 8kw array based on the North array being 100%. So I view our system as being a peak of 13kw.

What is different for us, is that we have 3 phases of energy back to the grid instead of only 1 phase. With Meridian and Wells, there was No export limit when we got our application for solar in. I don't think we have ever got to 15kw rate for export, but have exported in 1 day 110kwh in late December and early January. Some years will be better than others for sure, and I think the last year has been better than average is my uneducated guess.

We have gone with the Meridian 5 year solar plan, and are also on the low user rate for the daily charges. Our system went live on October 28, and we have received credit for energy sold since November 1 2023. By November 18 this year, will be a full calendar year of billing and we will then know the amount of credit created in the 1st year.

Currently we are in credit by $1200 and expect the next billing cycle to take away about $123 from the credit. We will have a bill of about 223 including line charges and gst, then we will get about a credit of close to $100 from the power sold back to the grid. The self consumed energy from July 18 to August 17 estimated to be about 380kwh to 410kwh due to the longer sunshine hours happening. We get 17cent credit for sold and by at 0.2985 incl gst and daily charges are incl gst is 0.69c per day.

At the end of the 1st year, I am estimating that we would have about $1500 to $1600 in credit. For the next 4 more years we will be getting money back from the system. That reduces the timeframe to have it all paid off earlier as well.

I have no idea of what the difference would be from Auckland to Hamilton for the solar intensity etc, but would think it is almost the same. We have been very happy with the winter performance of the system we got so far. By late December, the panels will need a clean after all the pine pollen comes through the Waikato.

Can you add a feature for 3phase people, who can sell at say 4.66kw per phase (5kva) , and add the Meridian Solar plan to the mix.

I am assuming that the +value on the outcome is a cost that is still to pay, and the - value is the credit after 1year.

Some companies do not allow the sell back at 3 phases , while others will if you ask them first. I just went with Meridian as they were happy that we had 3phase to sell back to them and seemed to me to be a good deal at the time last year.

Neil