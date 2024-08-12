mrhaboobi:

HI all.

This might be a stupid question but im trying to understand how NZ hot water systems and ripple control work.

We are on a Day Night plan. But finding our hot water is turning on during the day. We are in chch. The delta ripple control box shows that module is installed in position 2 which is Night Only According the the details.

Last night i could see that we had power to the water tank at 8pm. ( used a voltage meter and out power bill sky rocketing was the reason for looking at this) The outside module was showing that green indicator in the off position.

My assumption was that with the ripple control that our hot water would only come on at night time. We have a manual boost switch which is installed that allow us to provide an hour at a time boost throughout the day if we needed it. but this seems to be ignored.

This has no timers set no programs, it purely is a boost switch which turns the timer and hence the tank on, and turns off after an hour.

Im in contact with an electrician, our power company and Orion but would like to better understand how a normal water tank is wired and how this interacts with the night ripple mode. My assumption was that no power would be supplied to the tank given the settings, and that only from say 11pm -7am would the tank have a chance to heat.

What am i overlooking? or what does i understand, and is this something an electrician needs to resolve, or could it be a network thing? for contact i believe the set up was working before Feb 28th ( i need to review our power further back to confirm ) but we had the circuit trip on the 28th due to element blowing, which was repaired but since that event we are seeing larger KW usage in blocks between 12 - 4 . to my knowledge nothing was changed on the the panel or water meter on that day.

Any education on this would help please :)

thanks