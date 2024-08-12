Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Workshop DIYHelp NZ Hot Water Systems and Ripple Control
mrhaboobi

165 posts

Master Geek


#315746 12-Aug-2024 12:00
Send private message

HI all.  

 

This might be a stupid question but im trying to understand how NZ hot water systems and ripple control work.

 

We are on a Day Night plan.  But finding our hot water is turning on during the day.  We are in chch.  The delta ripple control box shows that module is installed in position 2 which is Night Only According the the details.

 

Last night i could see that we had power to the water tank at 8pm.  ( used a voltage meter and out power bill sky rocketing was the reason for looking at this) The outside module  was showing that green indicator in the off position.  

 

 

My assumption was that with the ripple control that our hot water would only come on at night time.  We have a manual boost switch which is installed that allow us to provide an hour at a time boost throughout the day if we needed it.  but this seems to be ignored.

 

 

This has no timers set no programs, it purely is a boost switch which turns the timer and hence the tank on, and turns off after an hour.  

 

Im in contact with an electrician, our power company and Orion but would like to better understand how a normal water tank is wired and how this interacts with the night ripple mode. My assumption was that no power would be supplied to the tank given the settings, and that only from say 11pm -7am would the tank have a chance to heat.  

 

What am i overlooking?  or what does i understand, and is this something an electrician needs to resolve, or could it be a network thing?  for contact i believe the set up was working before Feb 28th ( i need to review our power further back to confirm ) but we had the circuit trip on the 28th due to element blowing, which was repaired but since that event we are seeing larger KW usage in blocks between 12 - 4 .  to my knowledge nothing was changed on the the panel or water meter on that day.  

 

Any education on this would help please :)   

 

thanks

 

 

Create new topic
Spyware
3773 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3270852 12-Aug-2024 14:26
Send private message

You need Anytime 24 + Controlled Night (ripple) or if you keep Day/Night plan then you need to put a timer on HWC circuit.




Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, Unifi UAP, U6-Pro, UAP-AC-M-Pro, Apple TV 4K (2022), Apple TV 4K (2017), iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone 13, SkyNZ3151 (the white box). If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.



wellygary
8360 posts

Uber Geek


  #3270855 12-Aug-2024 14:48
Send private message

Orion's Ripple control info is here,  it comes with a bunch of options, - find out from your retailer which plan you are on, 

 

https://www.oriongroup.co.nz/assets/Be-prepared/Orion-ripple-control-summary-2021.pdf

 

 

Spyware
3773 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3270857 12-Aug-2024 14:59
Send private message

You may simply be seeing Night Boost between 12 and 4 on either plan which uses day rate on Day/Night.




Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, Unifi UAP, U6-Pro, UAP-AC-M-Pro, Apple TV 4K (2022), Apple TV 4K (2017), iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone 13, SkyNZ3151 (the white box). If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.



mrhaboobi

165 posts

Master Geek


  #3270865 12-Aug-2024 16:11
Send private message

Right so we are on this plan 

 

EVERYDAY ECONOMY FIXED RATE PLAN

 

But since the time we have moved into the property we always said we should be on a day night plan, where the water cylinder heats only at night at the cheaper rates.  We specifically had a day time manual boost switch installed to give us a boost on the rare occasion we needed more water.  

 

Is this not a thing anymore?  

mrhaboobi

165 posts

Master Geek


  #3270866 12-Aug-2024 16:13
Send private message

Spyware:

 

You may simply be seeing Night Boost between 12 and 4 on either plan which uses day rate on Day/Night.

 

 

 

 

We didnt want a boost automatically, to my knowledge it was just Night time rates for the water heater .  we cant from a world with night store heaters and so our water cylinder was being treated the same way.  we didnt need timers etc for the night store, it just came on and off

 

 

Spyware
3773 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3270901 12-Aug-2024 18:52
Send private message

mrhaboobi:

 

Right so we are on this plan 

 

EVERYDAY ECONOMY FIXED RATE PLAN

 

But since the time we have moved into the property we always said we should be on a day night plan, where the water cylinder heats only at night at the cheaper rates.  We specifically had a day time manual boost switch installed to give us a boost on the rare occasion we needed more water.  

 

Is this not a thing anymore?  

 

 

It is a thing. I'm on Anytime 24 + Controlled Night with Mercury and have a timer to boost the HWC when required. Mercury say the Controlled Night includes Night Boost but I haven't noticed any evidence of that. Meridian have the same options, i.e., Economy 24 + Controlled Night.




Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, Unifi UAP, U6-Pro, UAP-AC-M-Pro, Apple TV 4K (2022), Apple TV 4K (2017), iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone 13, SkyNZ3151 (the white box). If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.

Spyware
3773 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3270904 12-Aug-2024 19:04
Send private message

P.S. If you are on a plan that has Controlled Night your power bill should have two separate readings.




Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, Unifi UAP, U6-Pro, UAP-AC-M-Pro, Apple TV 4K (2022), Apple TV 4K (2017), iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone 13, SkyNZ3151 (the white box). If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.

 
 
 
 

Move to New Zealand's best fibre broadband service (affiliate link). Free setup code: R587125ERQ6VE. Note that to use Quic Broadband you must be comfortable with configuring your own router.
Obraik
2123 posts

Uber Geek


  #3270962 13-Aug-2024 10:14
Send private message

I had one of these Wiser modules put on my hotwater power point so I could control the hot water as required. That website is a bit pricey but you should be able to find them for less than what you'll be charged to have the meter reprogrammed (usually $150 each time they connect to it...)




Looking to buy a Tesla? Use my referral link and we both get credits

mrhaboobi

165 posts

Master Geek


  #3270966 13-Aug-2024 10:31
Send private message

So been monitoring the performance of the unit..

 

yesterday everything worked as expected

 

11pm cylinder came on , ripple controller showed on

 

7am cylinder went off, ripple showed off

 

at 6pm i was also able to test the boost switch and that worked as expected.

 

Did message Orion yesterday morning to ask about the situation i was having the prior days ( power to the tank throughout the day ) not sure if they could have changed something remotely, but also found that the Actuals ( meter reading results for the 12th )  didn't make it to meridian overnight which also was different as every other day i could see results almost instantly.

 

What this tells me is that that house is wired correctly.  i just don't understand how it was getting power at 8pm and other times.. strange.

Create new topic








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright
 