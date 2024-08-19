Starlancer

Hello all,
I’ve been informed that there’s some rust on my roof and that there are some missing nails.
I was given two quotes for the roof paint as well as the rust repair.
First quote was $5900 + GST and other quote was $2800 + GST.
The roof paint and rust repair job would take three days. My house is a 100 square metre one and the roof has four sides sloping down to gutters.
Could this job be done for a lower cost but still done right using some hired help like cheaper painters? I’ve painted my back and front fence for the cost of only a few paint cans, brushes and with a bit of help from a few others.
How urgent is it to repair the roof rust?
Advice would be appreciated.