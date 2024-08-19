Starlancer

Prices seem about right. I sorted my own roof out during summer and even with the free labout it wasn't cheap and took a long time. I think there's another geekzone post regarding someone else's method, but basically I removed the old lead-heads (which requires vice-grips and a levering block when the heads have rusted off), wire-brushed and used rust-kill around the old nail holes then zinced and primered on top of that before using storm washers and tek screws as nail replacements.

It's often hard to tell which lead-head nails have failed until you check, so I replaced all of them, and the storm washers sort out the issue of the original nail holes enlarging due to the lead-heads rusting (I simply put storm washers under every screw rather than making judgement calls).

All of this takes time, and as it's often windy in my area, it would have been a bad idea to remove the majority of nails from the corrugated iron at the same time, so the process usually requires taking out a row or two of nails at a time, and of course you have to wait the appropriate amount of time between each zinc/rust kill coat before doing the next.

Depending on the height of your roof, scaffolding or edge protection is usually suggested, and in my case previous waterblasting of the roof had pushed rust up under the ridge-cap which I replaced completely.

Overall I ended up spending a couple of thousand dollars (mostly the screws, washers and ridgecap rather than the paint) and many hours on it. Roof will now be fine for at least another twenty years though, and my alternative was over $10,000 for a straight replacement.