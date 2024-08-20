Anyone in NZ use BirdNET-Pi or BirdNET-Go software, or the official PUC device?
A cool project if other's want to share their experiences.
I've had mine setup on a Raspberry Pi 4 for 2 months now running as a Home Assistant add on. Using an external SSD on Home Assistant, as this creates a lot of audio files.
The one issue I've faced is 'Southern Black Backed Gull' constantly being detected as a Masked Lapwing.
My custom species list for NZ birds so far is:
Prosthemadera novaeseelandiae_Tui
Anthornis melanura_New Zealand Bellbird
Nestor meridionalis_New Zealand Kaka
Poodytes punctatus_New Zealand Fernbird
Rhipidura fuliginosa_New Zealand Fantail
Apteryx mantelli_North Island Brown Kiwi
Mohoua ochrocephala_Yellowhead
Tadorna variegata_Paradise Shelduck
Zosterops lateralis_Silvereye
Sturnus vulgaris_European Starling
Acridotheres tristis_Common Myna
Ninox novaeseelandiae_Morepork
Porphyrio melanotus_Australasian Swamphen
Gerygone igata_Gray Gerygone
Petroica macrocephala_Tomtit
Larus dominicanus_Kelp Gull
Turdus philomelos_Song Thrush
Turdus merula_Eurasian Blackbird
Fringilla coelebs_Common Chaffinch
Chloris chloris_European Greenfinch
Carduelis carduelis_European Goldfinch
Himantopus leucocephalus_Pied Stilt
Haematopus unicolor_Variable Oystercatcher
Vanellus miles_Masked Lapwing
Chroicocephalus novaehollandiae_Silver Gull
Phasianus colchicus_Ring-necked Pheasant
Columba livia_Rock Pigeon
Platycercus eximius_Eastern Rosella
Gymnorhina tibicen_Australian Magpie
Prunella modularis_Dunnock
Hirundo neoxena_Welcome Swallow
Emberiza citrinella_Yellowhammer
Todiramphus sanctus_Sacred Kingfisher