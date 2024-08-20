Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
MarkM536

#315830 20-Aug-2024 13:34
Anyone in NZ use BirdNET-Pi or BirdNET-Go software, or the official PUC device?

 

A cool project if other's want to share their experiences.

 

 

 

I've had mine setup on a Raspberry Pi 4 for 2 months now running as a Home Assistant add on. Using an external SSD on Home Assistant, as this creates a lot of audio files.

 

The one issue I've faced is 'Southern Black Backed Gull' constantly being detected as a Masked Lapwing.

 

 

 

 

My custom species list for NZ birds so far is:

 

Prosthemadera novaeseelandiae_Tui
Anthornis melanura_New Zealand Bellbird
Nestor meridionalis_New Zealand Kaka
Poodytes punctatus_New Zealand Fernbird
Rhipidura fuliginosa_New Zealand Fantail
Apteryx mantelli_North Island Brown Kiwi
Mohoua ochrocephala_Yellowhead
Tadorna variegata_Paradise Shelduck
Zosterops lateralis_Silvereye
Sturnus vulgaris_European Starling
Acridotheres tristis_Common Myna
Ninox novaeseelandiae_Morepork
Porphyrio melanotus_Australasian Swamphen
Gerygone igata_Gray Gerygone
Petroica macrocephala_Tomtit
Larus dominicanus_Kelp Gull
Turdus philomelos_Song Thrush
Turdus merula_Eurasian Blackbird
Fringilla coelebs_Common Chaffinch
Chloris chloris_European Greenfinch
Carduelis carduelis_European Goldfinch
Himantopus leucocephalus_Pied Stilt
Haematopus unicolor_Variable Oystercatcher
Vanellus miles_Masked Lapwing
Chroicocephalus novaehollandiae_Silver Gull
Phasianus colchicus_Ring-necked Pheasant
Columba livia_Rock Pigeon
Platycercus eximius_Eastern Rosella
Gymnorhina tibicen_Australian Magpie
Prunella modularis_Dunnock
Hirundo neoxena_Welcome Swallow
Emberiza citrinella_Yellowhammer
Chroicocephalus novaehollandiae_Silver Gull
Todiramphus sanctus_Sacred Kingfisher

neb

neb
  #3273899 20-Aug-2024 15:28
Is that the Cornell one?   Nice that it also works for NZ birds.  How much hassle is it to set up and keep running?  I know some bird watchers but they're not geeks.

 
 
 
 

MarkM536

  #3273939 20-Aug-2024 16:28
neb:

 

Is that the Cornell one?   Nice that it also works for NZ birds.  How much hassle is it to set up and keep running?  I know some bird watchers but they're not geeks.

 

 

I think it is. From Cornell's page for BirdNET analyser it has a link to GitHub. In this Github repository is a table of projects, including BirdNET-Pi.

 

The current version of BirdNET-Pi is a fork of the repository from Cornell's link.

 

The Home Assistant add-on I'm using is a fork from that current version.

 

 

 

It should be easy to setup as a standard installation on a Raspberry Pi. Installing Raspberry Pi OS and then installing BirdNET-Pi via command line.

 

 

 

 

Installing the Home Assistant add-on is downloading via HACS and clicking install.

 

I choose to use an RTSP audio stream from a CCTV camera.

 

 

 

No maintenance I've had to do. It will automatically purge recorded audio files

mudguard
  #3274013 20-Aug-2024 21:59
How hard would this be to make a portable version? I get to travel a lot for work but will walk after hours with my camera, taking photos of birds or anything really. 

 

However often I've stood and thought, what is that particular bird? I do have mics I've used on my camera. 



Quacko
  #3274015 20-Aug-2024 22:22
There's an Android version of BirdNET on the Play Store, it's easy to use

neb

neb
  #3274016 20-Aug-2024 22:35
Quacko:

 

There's an Android version of BirdNET on the Play Store, it's easy to use

 

 

The Cornell link I posted above has links to both Android and iDevice versions.  So you could just repurpose an old phone to do it.

MarkM536

  #3274020 21-Aug-2024 00:25
mudguard:

 

How hard would this be to make a portable version? I get to travel a lot for work but will walk after hours with my camera, taking photos of birds or anything really. 

 

However often I've stood and thought, what is that particular bird? I do have mics I've used on my camera. 

 

 

Yes, https://birdnet.cornell.edu/

 

Android and iOS links on that webpage.

 

 

 

There's also a battery portable 'PUC' version https://www.birdweather.com/shop-birdweather-puc 

 

I think only the BirdNET-Pi (DIY) and PUC can upload to https://app.birdweather.com/ 

