Anyone in NZ use BirdNET-Pi or BirdNET-Go software, or the official PUC device?

A cool project if other's want to share their experiences.

I've had mine setup on a Raspberry Pi 4 for 2 months now running as a Home Assistant add on. Using an external SSD on Home Assistant, as this creates a lot of audio files.

The one issue I've faced is 'Southern Black Backed Gull' constantly being detected as a Masked Lapwing.

My custom species list for NZ birds so far is:

Prosthemadera novaeseelandiae_Tui

Anthornis melanura_New Zealand Bellbird

Nestor meridionalis_New Zealand Kaka

Poodytes punctatus_New Zealand Fernbird

Rhipidura fuliginosa_New Zealand Fantail

Apteryx mantelli_North Island Brown Kiwi

Mohoua ochrocephala_Yellowhead

Tadorna variegata_Paradise Shelduck

Zosterops lateralis_Silvereye

Sturnus vulgaris_European Starling

Acridotheres tristis_Common Myna

Ninox novaeseelandiae_Morepork

Porphyrio melanotus_Australasian Swamphen

Gerygone igata_Gray Gerygone

Petroica macrocephala_Tomtit

Larus dominicanus_Kelp Gull

Turdus philomelos_Song Thrush

Turdus merula_Eurasian Blackbird

Fringilla coelebs_Common Chaffinch

Chloris chloris_European Greenfinch

Carduelis carduelis_European Goldfinch

Himantopus leucocephalus_Pied Stilt

Haematopus unicolor_Variable Oystercatcher

Vanellus miles_Masked Lapwing

Chroicocephalus novaehollandiae_Silver Gull

Phasianus colchicus_Ring-necked Pheasant

Columba livia_Rock Pigeon

Platycercus eximius_Eastern Rosella

Gymnorhina tibicen_Australian Magpie

Prunella modularis_Dunnock

Hirundo neoxena_Welcome Swallow

Emberiza citrinella_Yellowhammer

Todiramphus sanctus_Sacred Kingfisher