ForumsHome Workshop DIYStreaks on new plywood wall - anyone know what it is?
turtleattacks

881 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

#315861 24-Aug-2024 14:08
Hi guys, 

We have a new wall and the plywood seems to have streaks on it?

We didn't think we had the streaks when putting it up so was just wondering what it could be? Moisture?

k1w1k1d
1479 posts

Uber Geek


  #3274939 24-Aug-2024 14:13
I wonder if it was stored flat on battens at some time?

 
 
 
 

tweake
2297 posts

Uber Geek


  #3274942 24-Aug-2024 14:35
put a straight edge across those aeras and see if there is a slight gap under it. ie check if its shallow. also check if the surface feels different. it may not have been sanded properly during manufacture.

gzt

gzt
16935 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3274947 24-Aug-2024 15:35
The second sheet has similar marks in a different location. What brand and grade is the plywood?



turtleattacks

881 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #3274967 24-Aug-2024 16:00
gzt: The second sheet has similar marks in a different location. What brand and grade is the plywood?

 

Yes, I think it's in all of the walls, I'll need to find out from the builder the brand/grade of the plywood. 

eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
8740 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3275032 24-Aug-2024 22:07
k1w1k1d:

 

I wonder if it was stored flat on battens at some time?

 

 

The top and bottom borders of some of the marks are not straight and not parallel - so storage on battens is not likely to be the cause.




eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
8740 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3275034 24-Aug-2024 22:16
The way the marks run horizontally and are evenly spaced may indicate that they were made by the machinery used in the manufacturing of the ply.

 

Some log-peeling and plywood-making machines use conveyor-bands that are about the same distance apart as the marks on your panels - see around 2m20s in this video.




Oblivian
7281 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3275067 25-Aug-2024 08:20
eracode:

The way the marks run horizontally and are evenly spaced may indicate that they were made by the machinery used in the log-peeling process during manufacture of the ply.


Log-peeling and plywood-making machines use conveyor-bands that are about the same distance apart as the marks on your panels - see around 2m20s in this video.



I thought similar when I saw. Reminds me of printer drum faults when they get grease smudging. Repeating pattern that changes slightly with each roll/pass



eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
8740 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3275081 25-Aug-2024 09:54
@turtleattacks Is the wall going to be painted? If so, the marks probably aren’t going to be an issue.




eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
8740 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3275139 25-Aug-2024 10:14
Send private message

eracode:

 

The way the marks run horizontally and are evenly spaced may indicate that they were made by the machinery used in the manufacturing of the ply.

 

Some log-peeling and plywood-making machines use conveyor-bands that are about the same distance apart as the marks on your panels - see around 2m20s in this video.

 

 

Alternatively, if the log is held against rollers while it’s being peeled, the rollers could be making the mark continuously on the veneer as it’s being peeled. Like the ‘printer-drum effect’ mentioned above. This may be more likely than the conveyor bands I suggested earlier.




turtleattacks

881 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #3275142 25-Aug-2024 10:40
Any reasons why this wasn't there when we first put it up and showed up a few weeks after installing?

Think it'll be too much of a hassle to return/reinstall so we might just paint it. 

Jase2985
13411 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3275143 25-Aug-2024 10:42
its probably dried out and acclimatised and then appeared.

 

if you wanted a plywood wall then they should be fixing it, not you paining it.

gzt

gzt
16935 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3275145 25-Aug-2024 10:46
That area ages at a different rate for whatever reason. For example different response to UV light.

FineWine
2973 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Nurse (R)
Lifetime subscriber

  #3275156 25-Aug-2024 12:11
As there are no perfectly straight edges to the horizontal stains, I'm wondering if these stains are a bad batch of glue, or poorly mixed glue where the various glue components have separated and not mixed together before use. Glues, like paints, are composed of various ingredients: an adhesive agent, additives (e.g. filling agent, resins, preservatives, moisturizers) and solvents. In this case the glues solvent, being of very low viscosity therefore able to seep through the wood particles, could be the culprit and is bleeding through leaving a stain.




SepticSceptic
2158 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3275226 25-Aug-2024 22:50
I see a tall person with their arms up in the air.

And wearing a tall turban..

concordnz
465 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
EMT (R)

  #3275247 26-Aug-2024 09:24
It cured/drying out - leave it for a few months before doing anything to it and they will fade right away.

