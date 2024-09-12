Hi, everyone. I see there are a number of posters here with these systems so please allow me to post here.

We recently had Mitsubishi ducted heatpump and lossnay ventilation systems installed in our house with Airtouch 5 zone control for each room.

Mitsubishi Electrical PEA125HAA ducted heat pump system

Mitsubishi Lossnay VL220

Airtouch 5

One room with higher humidity(condensations) still gets condensation in the room. We were hoping that the lossnay ventilation system would fix this. It almost seems it has no effect..

What we have done so far is to switch off the heating(ducted) for the particular room overnight via Airtouch but the Lossnay system is still on at low fan speed. I have noticed that there is no air coming out of a diffuser in the room so I feel no air flowing out of the room under the door.. would this be why we still have condensation in the room because moisture is not coming out of the room?

If I switch off ducted heating for a room, should fresh air be coming out of the diffuser from the lossnay ventilation system? or does switching it off shut the ducting completely for the room? if so, how can the room be ventilated?



What could we do to get rid of the condensation in the room?

Also, our lounge is getting overheated when the zone(lounge) should be off. I'm guessing that the lounge is set as a spill zone. What can I do so the space gets less overheated?



Thanks so much.