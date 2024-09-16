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ForumsHome Workshop DIYWindow hinges in aluminium joinery
Lizard1977

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#316093 16-Sep-2024 11:55
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My partner is getting her house ready to rent out (so we can move in together), and one of the things picked up on the Healthy Homes assessment was the draught/gap in several of her windows.  They're all aluminium joinery, and the issue appears to be too much give in the window hinges, so that the window doesn't fully close at the top.

 

She got a quote to fix the issue, and the installer quoted around $900 to supply and fit replacement hinges for five windows.  Looking at it, I wondered if it would be a relatively easy DIY job - swapping out like for like.

 

I went to Bunnings but it doesn't seem like there is a direct swap for the hinge we took out.  We bought one which is close, to see how well it would fit in the frame.  We think it would probably be okay, but for a couple of things:

 

     

  1. Because the replacement hinge is a slightly different configuration it makes me wonder if the window would close at the same place.  
  2. The part of the hinge which screws into the window frame is different.  The existing hinge mounting is "U" shaped, which acts like a standoff from the window frame and keeps it flush and stable.  The new hinge doesn't have this design, so it does lie flat and when screwed down would probably lie at a slight angle of about 2-3 degrees.

 

It's hard to describe only in words (and I don't have pictures to share at the moment).  I guess I was posting to find out if there are any experience aluminium window DIYers who might be able to offer some advice or reassurance about this, or if it's too tricky to do and therefore simpler to just pay a professional to get it right.

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eracode
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  #3282554 16-Sep-2024 12:11
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I am an experienced DIYer but can’t really comment in detail on this - but my gut-feel is that is a tricky job. You really want the windows to seal properly against the frame.

 

If the pro’s from whom you got a quote wasn’t Exceed you might want to try them. They’re excellent to deal with and don’t charge an arm and a leg. They often have exact spares of replacement items needed. Our (now) d-i-l had an almost identical problem with loose and draughty aluminium joinery in her 30-y-o house (coincidentally when she was selling it to move in with our son). Exceed did a brilliant job in sorting it all - at a very reasonable price.




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spid
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  #3282561 16-Sep-2024 12:22
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I would try Joinery Hardware to see if they have an exact replacement. They are pretty good but as the previous post said can be tricky to get right if the frame isn’t square.

eracode
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  #3282568 16-Sep-2024 12:31
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spid:

 

I would try Joinery Hardware to see if they have an exact replacement. They are pretty good but as the previous post said can be tricky to get right if the frame isn’t square.

 

 

Sorry to rave on about Exceed but, if there are other issues apart from just the hinges (as d-i-l had), they can do all of it.




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PolicyGuy
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  #3282576 16-Sep-2024 13:10
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eracode:

 

If the pro’s from whom you got a quote wasn’t Exceed you might want to try them. They’re excellent to deal with and don’t charge an arm and a leg. They often have exact spares of replacement items needed. Our (now) d-i-l had an almost identical problem with loose and draughty aluminium joinery in her 30-y-o house (coincidentally when she was selling it to move in with our son). Exceed did a brilliant job in sorting it all - at a very reasonable price.

 

 

This
Exceed fixed a conservatory window for me that had failed hinges, and they did such a good job that when an outside door started to get hard to close, I had them come again. They fixed the door quickly and efficiently and for a reasonable charge.
(For the avoidance of doubt, my only relationship with Exceed is as a very satisfied customer!)

 

Exceed - We fix windows & doors
https://www.exceed.co.nz/

eracode
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  #3282586 16-Sep-2024 13:20
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PolicyGuy:

 


(For the avoidance of doubt, my only relationship with Exceed is as a very satisfied customer!)

 

 

… as is mine. Apart from d-i-l’s experience, I have used them a few times myself - and referred them to others many times.




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Lizard1977

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  #3282596 16-Sep-2024 13:34
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spid:

 

I would try Joinery Hardware to see if they have an exact replacement. They are pretty good but as the previous post said can be tricky to get right if the frame isn’t square.

 

 

Thanks for this.  I took a look and it seems like there are two types of stay - A series and CHH.  From the info on the website, it looks like the existing stays are CHH rather than series A.  Very useful to know - maybe it is simple enough to replace if there is an equivalent part.

 
 
 
 

Shop now at Mighty Ape (affiliate link).
qwertee
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  #3282616 16-Sep-2024 15:07
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PolicyGuy:

 

eracode:

 

If the pro’s from whom you got a quote wasn’t Exceed you might want to try them. They’re excellent to deal with and don’t charge an arm and a leg. They often have exact spares of replacement items needed. Our (now) d-i-l had an almost identical problem with loose and draughty aluminium joinery in her 30-y-o house (coincidentally when she was selling it to move in with our son). Exceed did a brilliant job in sorting it all - at a very reasonable price.

 

 

This
Exceed fixed a conservatory window for me that had failed hinges, and they did such a good job that when an outside door started to get hard to close, I had them come again. They fixed the door quickly and efficiently and for a reasonable charge.
(For the avoidance of doubt, my only relationship with Exceed is as a very satisfied customer!)

 

Exceed - We fix windows & doors
https://www.exceed.co.nz/

 

 

I have high praise for Exceed too.  (Christchurch branch)
Sticky front wooden door-  all hinges replaced and another extra one fitted beside the top hinge. 
Outside aluminium door hard to close- Removed door and panes and and trimmed for proper fit
About $550 total.  Came about $100 cheaper than the quote as they spent less time. 

 

 

 

cheers.

nicmair
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  #3282687 16-Sep-2024 15:55
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I had the (dis)pleasure of doing this small job at the in-laws place, what a nightmare, it all seems so simple, remove window, remove old hinge, install new hinge, reinstall window, (and like you the I could not locate an exact match, so went with one 98% the same).  While the windows now close and seal, (these were also on a 2nd story to add to the challenge), it is not a job I'd do again.  I'm now convinced that it's one of those jobs that appears easy, but actually the knowledge needed to make it look as easy as the professionals make it look, is well worth paying for, never again... 

 

Shop around, but the recommendations form many on the value Exceed appears to offer, seems to be well worth it. 

mattwnz
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  #3282690 16-Sep-2024 16:01
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Photos of the hinging and gaps could help to understand the issue. Usually aluminum windows use friction stays and not actual hinges. so they don't pivot from a point like a conventional door does. The stays look like this and if they are old they are probably worn https://www.aws-ltd.co.nz/product-catalogue/window-hinges/awning-window-friction-stay-qlq-profile-detail 

 

Guessing you will also need new rubbers around the interior edge of the frame  as they are needed for the air seal.

 

 

 

TBH IMO many timber windows on old houses would let though a lot more air though the gaps. That is if they aren't painted and sealed shut with years of overpainting..  That air flow did help with ventilation but makes old houses drafty,  but useful when installing these positive pressure ventilation systems. 

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