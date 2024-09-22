Can I use PVA to help prevent my chipboard flooring from flaking?
I've had a bottle leak into the flooring in a closet, which caused about 100x50mm of the chipboard to swell. I've taken the the loose stuff, and roughly still have 2/3 of the original board left.
I tried pushing a small screwdriver through it and it can't penetrate it, and as it's halfway towards the back of a 500mm wide closet, I'm happy there won't be any weight placed on it.
I was thinking something like 50/50 PVA and water, or do I need a wood hardener?