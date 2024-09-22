Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Can you repair chipboard?
#316171 22-Sep-2024 13:00
Can I use PVA to help prevent my chipboard flooring from flaking?

I've had a bottle leak into the flooring in a closet, which caused about 100x50mm of the chipboard to swell. I've taken the the loose stuff, and roughly still have 2/3 of the original board left.

I tried pushing a small screwdriver through it and it can't penetrate it, and as it's halfway towards the back of a 500mm wide closet, I'm happy there won't be any weight placed on it.

I was thinking something like 50/50 PVA and water, or do I need a wood hardener?

  #3285045 22-Sep-2024 13:11
Is it worth fixing? , we have had a few leaks over the years and just each time we just replace with ply. Way better in the long run 



  #3285046 22-Sep-2024 13:14
It's such a small area, in a small closet, I don't think I can easily cut it out too then get fixing to put in a small piece of ply.

It's a former hot water closet so there are old capped pipes that come up through the floor too.

  #3285047 22-Sep-2024 13:19
rscole86: It's such a small area, in a small closet, I don't think I can easily cut it out too then get fixing to put in a small piece of ply.

It's a former hot water closet so there are old capped pipes that come up through the floor too.

 

bugger our water cylinder leaked so was quite substantial , made it’s way down the hall and to the bath room and toilet was quite a major . It’s terrible stuff , builders have always said just replace it 



  #3285052 22-Sep-2024 13:45
If you can't replace it, then just sand it smooth with 60 or 80 grit sandpaper then seal with a couple coats of oil-based polyurethane. Thinned PVA will seal it, but not as well as poly.

 

If you need it to be smooth & flat (eg. laying lino over it) then CRC Builders Fill is probably the stuff to use. This is the 2-part filler "bog" that sets strong & hard, and is waterproof.

  #3285068 22-Sep-2024 14:57
I don't need it to be flat, just want to avoid anything catching and potentially causing more damage.
I assumed sealing it to some end well partially mitigate it happening again, should we have a minor spill. Though we're unlikely to have another as I'm putting in some Elfa shelving.

I'm not sure I've got any polyurethane.

  #3285187 22-Sep-2024 17:20
Either leave it alone or patch it.

A patch is going to be quicker and better than trying to much around with glue etc.

Cut a square back to the joists with a multitool, put in some blocking between the joists then screw and glue in a patch. It’ll should be able to be done in an hour or so.

  #3285191 22-Sep-2024 18:46
Buy a small off-cut of carpet & lay over it. 

 
 
 
 

  #3285210 22-Sep-2024 20:04
If its not gonna be seen, 

 

https://www.kmart.co.nz/product/8-pack-vinyl-floor-tiles-oak-look-43158010/

 

 

  #3285301 23-Sep-2024 08:03
Rising damp…..

 

 

 

if you don’t effectively deal with it appropriately then the rising damp would become more of an issue here. (And cause a dampness issue in a closed dark closet).

 

is there any barrier underneath at the moment ?  (Building paper or poly).

  #3285303 23-Sep-2024 08:13
Goosey:

 

Rising damp…..

 

 

 

if you don’t effectively deal with it appropriately then the rising damp would become more of an issue here. (And cause a dampness issue in a closed dark closet).

 

is there any barrier underneath at the moment ?  (Building paper or poly).

 

 

OP said damage was caused by "... a bottle leak into the flooring in a closet, which caused about 100x50mm of the chipboard to swell". Rising damp is not the issue.




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

  #3285354 23-Sep-2024 08:40
BlueOwl:

 

If you need it to be smooth & flat (eg. laying lino over it) then CRC Builders Fill is probably the stuff to use. This is the 2-part filler "bog" that sets strong & hard, and is waterproof.

 

 

Another vote for Builders Bog. Remove the damaged, raised part of the chipboard back down to just below the true surface, using a chisel. Apply the bog with a spatula to fill back up to true level. Bog is easy to work with so you should be able to get it pretty well right first time. If not, sand it flush (or add some more bog, if it's too low) - but I guess that's not too important because the area is not going to be seen.

 

Given the very small and hidden area, IMO this is an excellent and easy solution and is exactly the sort job that bog is made for - "Replaces rotten or missing wood".




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

  #3287253 28-Sep-2024 10:26
Handle9: Either leave it alone or patch it.

A patch is going to be quicker and better than trying to much around with glue etc.

Cut a square back to the joists with a multitool, put in some blocking between the joists then screw and glue in a patch. It’ll should be able to be done in an hour or so.

 

As I do not own a multi-tool, a quick glue/polyurethane will be quicker and cheaper.

 

Goosey:

 

Rising damp…..

 

if you don’t effectively deal with it appropriately then the rising damp would become more of an issue here. (And cause a dampness issue in a closed dark closet).

 

is there any barrier underneath at the moment ?  (Building paper or poly).

 

 

Its the floor of the second story, so rising damp is not a problem.

 

eracode:

 

Another vote for Builders Bog. Remove the damaged, raised part of the chipboard back down to just below the true surface, using a chisel. Apply the bog with a spatula to fill back up to true level. Bog is easy to work with so you should be able to get it pretty well right first time. If not, sand it flush (or add some more bog, if it's too low) - but I guess that's not too important because the area is not going to be seen.

 

Given the very small and hidden area, IMO this is an excellent and easy solution and is exactly the sort job that bog is made for - "Replaces rotten or missing wood".

 

 

 

 

Builders bog sounds perfect, tho I will need to use the compete CRC ados product, as Mitre10 is our only local and they have no stock of the Turbo product.

  #3287264 28-Sep-2024 11:13
Then for a bit of extra protection get some Carpet Tiles and line the bottom of the closet.

 

Peel & Stick Carpet Tile 301 x 300mm Grey | Mitre10  or similar.

