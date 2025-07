Some more information as to why these are on my list of potential solutions :)

The installation is for solar panels onto a curved colorsteel roof. The preferred layout is 4 rows of panels in landscape orientation, panel size is 1722x1134. Purlin spacing is approx 850.

We could put 3 rows of panels, each row spanning two purlins and have two stubby little vertical rails underneath. But then we miss out on 1/4 of the capacity (19 vs 26), the layout looks weird with about 550mm of roof between each row, and the earthing is a nightmare as each rail needs a bonding lug and wire (38 rails).

The next alternative is for 4 rows using custom RHS rails. The rails can either be rolled to match the curvature of the roof (12.7m) or segmented/bonded to sit under the 4 rows. This looks better, has additional output and earthing becomes simpler with just the 12 long vertical rails to bond. I will mount the rails to the purlins.

I've got a price for the supply of the RHS and am waiting on a price for rolling to the correct radius. I will insert M8 rivnuts so the installer can use standard clamps when they fit the panels.

I had reservations about the pull out strength of the S-5 tek screws into what is very thin sheetmetal (0.4mm), and don't want to be nervous everytime we get a Canterbury norwester.

I've not been able to get anything sensible out of S-5 or their local importer regarding the setup we have in NZ.