(this question was asked a couple of years ago, but locked now, so here's a new one)

I need a new dryer for a new laundry, I really, really don't want to cut a big hole in the wall for a vent so heading down the heat pump path.

I've only ever had a vented dryer, they just work, super simple, and cheap (to buy), but in this case it's not an option.

The reviews for heat pump dryers are so polarized, with a lot of very negative positions, mostly to do with stuff coming out damp.

I'm leaning towards a Bosch (only because it matches the washing machine), but lots of grizzling about balling up of sheets.

Anyone got any first hand experience with current models to share, good or bad?

Cheers,

dave