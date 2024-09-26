What time of day was this and what was the weather like at the time? And what type of roof do you have?



We get loud noises coming from our roof and heard through the ceiling. I would describe these pretty much exactly as you have done. In our case it’s the expansion of the long-run corrugated steel roof as it heats up when hot sun suddenly shines on it.

This happens a lot more in summer than in winter. On a cloudy day, if the sun suddenly comes out, the steel expands quickly, mainly lengthwise, and the noise occurs as the metal moves - jolts minutely - between the roof purlins and the tek screws holding it down. When it cools, the steel will contract back again but because it happens more slowly, you aren’t likely to hear it.

This is most noticeable with long-run steel. Roofs made of older-style short sheets don’t get the same amount of cumulative expansion per sheet so you're less likely to hear it. ChatGPT says that a 10m sheet of steel will increase ~1.2mm in length when exposed to a 10° C increase in temp.

If this is what you’re experiencing, it’s normal and natural and nothing to worry about. We often hear this several times a day in summer and it can come from multiple lengths of long-run next to each other. However if yours is happening in the dead of night, that could be an entirely different kettle of fish.