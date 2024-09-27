Lizard1977

Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Screw heads have snapped off
#316234 27-Sep-2024 18:19
I was installing the brackets to wall mount my heater.  I followed the instructions exactly as laid out in the manual - I measured the gap, pre-drilled the holes, and the first bracket went in fine.  The second bracket, however, was not fine.  I put all three screws in but not the whole way, making sure everything was lined up correctly.  When I went to finish screwing them in, the first screw head broke off.  Annoying, but potentially okay as there are three screws for each bracket and it's not a heavy heater.  Then the second head broke off.  And then the third.

 

 

 

Any advice on what to do here?  I can't see how I can get the screws out.  There's barely 2mm of thread sticking out of the surface.

  #3287112 27-Sep-2024 18:26
If you remove the rest of the backet can you grip the screw with vice grips?

 
 
 
 

Free kids accounts - trade shares and funds (NZ, US) with Sharesies (affiliate link).
  #3287136 27-Sep-2024 19:56
What were you using to screw them in with?

 

As advised vice grips are probably the only way to get them out.

This set works great for getting things out esp if you can't get a grip on the end. You have to drill into the end and then tap the square bolt in. You can then wind them out. Good luck!

https://www.sptools.com/product-catalogue/speciality-tools-workshop-and-lighting/thread-and-stud-repair/screw-extractors/screw-extractor-set-drill-bit-and-guide-25pc/



  #3287141 27-Sep-2024 20:30
RunningMan:

 

If you remove the rest of the backet can you grip the screw with vice grips?

 

 

If you can get vice grips onto the protruding part of the screw, clip onto the screw with the grips parallel to the wall - not perpendicular to the wall. This will give you much more leverage and control over what you’re doing.

 

Grip the screw between the two curved parts of the grips’ jaws - not the straight/outer section of the jaws - this will give you more grip on the screw. If you turn the grips slowly you will get a feel for what’s happening - you don’t want the grips to slip on the screw.

 

 




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

  #3287142 27-Sep-2024 20:39
Martynnz: This set works great for getting things out esp if you can't get a grip on the end. You have to drill into the end and then tap the square bolt in. You can then wind them out. Good luck!

https://www.sptools.com/product-catalogue/speciality-tools-workshop-and-lighting/thread-and-stud-repair/screw-extractors/screw-extractor-set-drill-bit-and-guide-25pc/

 




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

  #3287143 27-Sep-2024 20:42
What material is the wall - looks like concrete? possible using wood screws on concrete?

  #3287144 27-Sep-2024 20:55
Older house with native timber ?  If so pre drill holes before driving the screws in. 



  #3287147 27-Sep-2024 21:02
WWHB:

 

Older house with native timber ?  If so pre drill holes before driving the screws in. 

 

 

OP said: “I … pre-drilled the holes”.




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

  #3287148 27-Sep-2024 21:14
k1w1k1d:

 

What were you using to screw them in with?

 

 

Yes, if you’ve got the time and patience, it’s sometimes better to use an old-school screwdriver rather than a powered one. With a powered one you often have little feel for how much tension or pressure the screw is under and no feel for whether it’s on the point of snapping. With experience and a manual screwdriver you can usually sense this and stop before it’s too late.

 

Powered drill drivers with adjustable clutches built into the chuck can help with this problem - so long as they’re used properly.




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

  #3287152 27-Sep-2024 21:21
Did you use the chinesium screws that came with the appliance or something good? Supplied screws are barely strong enough to work in the crappy concrete anchors that they supply with things, not for going into wood.




Richard rich.ms

  #3287216 27-Sep-2024 22:51
richms:

 

Did you use the chinesium screws that came with the appliance or something good? Supplied screws are barely strong enough to work in the crappy concrete anchors that they supply with things, not for going into wood.

 

 

They do have the look of chinesium

  #3287220 28-Sep-2024 04:23
Nail pincers should get them out, screw not pull. But as Richms says, first thing I do on such things is bin the supplied screws and replace with good ones not made of compressed ciggy foil.

  #3287228 28-Sep-2024 07:17
MikeFly:

 

Nail pincers should get them out, screw not pull. 

 

 

For the same desired effect, vice grips’ jaws will give hugely more grip on the screw than the small contact area of the sharp edges of pincers’ jaws.




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

  #3287233 28-Sep-2024 08:18
Remove the bracket.

 

Grind off the protuding screw shanks flush with wall.

 

Reposition bracket and pre-drill a new set of holes.

 

Lube the holes with CRC or similar. (soap applied to screws was the old way)

 

Get some decent screws.

 

Don't over torque the screws... In fact use a manual screwdriver to keep a feel for screw insertion.

 

Edit: Reads like the OP was fitting 2 brackets... in which case relocate both brackets.

 

Further edit: On the bracket with broken screws... drill extra mounting holes in bracket adjacent to existing holes and fit new screws in new wall holes.




Gordy

 

My first ever AM radio network connection was with a 1MHz AM crystal(OA91) radio receiver.

  #3287238 28-Sep-2024 08:42
Gordy7:

 

Remove the bracket.

 

Grind off the protuding screw shanks flush with wall.

 

Reposition bracket and pre-drill a new set of holes.

 

Lube the holes with CRC or similar. (soap applied to screws was the old way)

 

Get some decent screws.

 

Don't over torque the screws... In fact use a manual screwdriver to keep a feel for screw insertion.

 

Edit: Reads like the OP was fitting 2 brackets... in which case relocate both brackets.

 

 

This would be a good way to go - but only if you can’t get the broken screws out reasonably quickly and easily. A lot more work in the grinding approach and it may not be necessary. If you can get the screws out, you’ll be able to re-use the holes with better screws driven correctly.




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

