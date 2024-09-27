Lizard1977

RunningMan: If you remove the rest of the backet can you grip the screw with vice grips?

If you can get vice grips onto the protruding part of the screw, clip onto the screw with the grips parallel to the wall - not perpendicular to the wall. This will give you much more leverage and control over what you’re doing.

Grip the screw between the two curved parts of the grips’ jaws - not the straight/outer section of the jaws - this will give you more grip on the screw. If you turn the grips slowly you will get a feel for what’s happening - you don’t want the grips to slip on the screw.