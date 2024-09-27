Lizard1977

I was installing the brackets to wall mount my heater. I followed the instructions exactly as laid out in the manual - I measured the gap, pre-drilled the holes, and the first bracket went in fine. The second bracket, however, was not fine. I put all three screws in but not the whole way, making sure everything was lined up correctly. When I went to finish screwing them in, the first screw head broke off. Annoying, but potentially okay as there are three screws for each bracket and it's not a heavy heater. Then the second head broke off. And then the third.
Any advice on what to do here? I can't see how I can get the screws out. There's barely 2mm of thread sticking out of the surface.