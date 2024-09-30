Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Can I test trickle of water on my property to check if it is town supply?
duckDecoy

866 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

#316258 30-Sep-2024 10:47
Our house is built on poles, and our site is sloped and pretty much bush.

 

I've noticed an area lately that is always damp and muddy, and as far as I can recall didn't always used to be like this.  It definitely got wet/muddy in winter as some of our stormwater discharges into the bush upstream of this area, but I wasn't expecting it to be so damp across summer.  The area is adjacent to a creek that runs through our property, this creek being the stormwater path for many of the houses uphill from us.

 

I dug a small trench through the area and even on sunny days I'm seeing a small trickle of water running through it.  Being sunny we definitely didn't discharge any of our stormwater above it.

 

It could simply be saturated from previous rainfall and just slowly making it's way out.  Perhaps the creek uphill has altered or something and is now saturating the land differently.

 

Or - it might indicate a small leak on my or my immediate neighbours water pipes.

 

Turning off the water supply for a long time probably isn't an option, the trickle is small so I think it would need to be off all day (or longer) to see something?  And the neigbour has no interest in turning her water off.  She did have to fix a water leak recently though, so perhaps its come back or sprung anew.

 

 

 

I wondered if there's a cheap test I can do to see if it's town supply water, I could dig a small hole and get the water to puddle into it and then scoop some up.   Is there such a thing?

mentalinc
3133 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3288034 30-Sep-2024 10:49
Capture some water and take it to Mitre10/Bunnings or pool shop to test for chlorine?




richms
27836 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3288053 30-Sep-2024 11:20
mentalinc:

 

Capture some water and take it to Mitre10/Bunnings or pool shop to test for chlorine?

 

 

There is not enough in tap water to set off a pool water test strip.




Richard rich.ms

mentalinc
3133 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3288058 30-Sep-2024 11:28
Pool shop will be able to test it, I'd still expect a test strip to trigger




duckDecoy

866 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #3288072 30-Sep-2024 11:41
richms:

 

mentalinc:

 

Capture some water and take it to Mitre10/Bunnings or pool shop to test for chlorine?

 

 

There is not enough in tap water to set off a pool water test strip.

 

 

I think you're correct.  When our immediate neighbour sprung a leak recently it was pooling in her meter box, but at the time she didn't know if it was rainwater or a leak (was the middle of winter and had been raining).  I borrowed a pool test strip from my sister and checked it and it did NOT trigger.  Was definitely a leak though, they found it about half a foot away from the box.

mentalinc
3133 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3288076 30-Sep-2024 11:50
A DPD based test will be able to detect if its got chlorine in it.




