This is all interesting stuff. I have a 1960's brick veneer house that was hard to heat and full of condensation when I bought it, despite it already having double glazing, underfloor foil, and good ceiling insulation in the areas that don't have skillion ceilings.

I installed insulation in the skillion ceiling portion, installed a log burner, and Insulmax dry blown insulation in the walls, all of which made the house a million times warmer + fantastic heat retention, but the condensation on the windows continued (minimal in summer but terrible in winter), and I was emptying my dehumidifier of around 10 litres every few days over winter (set to 60% humidity like the OP). I was going down the road of looking at ventilation systems but the partial skillion ceiling was making things difficult.

Then at the start of last winter, I had a ground moisture/vapour barrier installed under my timber floor. I wasn't convinced at all that it would work. However the difference was dramatic and immediate. Within 48 hours every window in the house had stopped collecting condensation and it has never returned. I stopped using the dehumidifier altogether as it failed to collect more than 100mls or so over the course of several weeks following the ground sheet installation. I plug it in now and then to double check but it never collects anything significant.

It's creepy how closely my situation matches the OP so it's strange that condensation is still such a problem for them when it no longer is for us:

nearly all walls are insulated - all of mine insulated

mix of single glazed alum joinery and timber windows - all mine double glazed aluminium (but not thermally broken)

concrete tile roof with no building paper - mine is corrugated iron (with paper I think)

single heatpump in kitchen/dining that can blow through to living room (not sure why prev owners did what they did..) - mine is the exact same!!

fireplace insert in living room - freestanding ULEB log burner in the living room

damp proof membrane installed below the house (not a fun job!) - same since last year

mitsubishi dehumidier on 24/7 set to run at 60% auto mode - works dang hard during rainy days! - Delonghi used to be on 24/7 set at 60% on auto, but we haven't needed it since the damp proof membrane was installed

The only other differentiators I can think of:

Location/climate - I am in Christchurch, not sure where the OP is.

Cooking ventilation - We have a rangehood where the OP does not.

House size - Ours is around 100m2, so around 65m2 smaller (not sure that really makes a difference though)

Orientation - we get all day sun all year, with the long side of our rectangular house facing due north.