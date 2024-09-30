Fellow GZ,
So much experience abound here! Hoping someone could direct us to the right option and or things we haven't considered yet..
We have a 165m2 1960s built home:
- nearly all walls are insulated
- mix of single glazed alum joinery and timber windows
- concrete tile roof with no building paper
- single heatpump in kitchen/dining that can blow through to living room (not sure why prev owners did what they did..)
- fireplace insert in living room
- damp proof membrane installed below the house (not a fun job!)
- mitsubishi dehumidier on 24/7 set to run at 60% auto mode - works dang hard during rainy days!
We're looking at getting a ventilation system to assist with air quality in the house and also crying windows.
95% of the time all alum windows are partially opened (through the two option window stay) - in colder months we do close the bedroom set and sometimes due to noise supression from outside.
I have found a few threads (from 2022 etc) that were relevant, just wondering if they're still relevant in 2024?
If I read correctly, general consensus is that Smartvent is well rated, with HRV not so much?
Any other options worth considering to get a quote etc from? (DVS, unovent, etc?)
We also have 3 beds, 2 living areas and a kitchen / dining - should we proceed, is it advisable to get a 6 outlet sytem?
I also read that balanced pressure system is better than positive pressure systems - will this make much difference in a house like ours?
Thanks for the knowledge and guidance.