Just to jump in on this thread, I'm currently getting quotes for a solar installation. The house is a little tricky as it has a curved mono pitched roof, and is concrete block with a concrete intermediate floor. But otherwise it is a good site as it faces almost due north, the roof has a good pitch, has almost no shading, and panels can be installed as 3 or 4 rows (depending on whether landscape or portrait gives best mount fixings).

I've specified that I will install the HD PVC conduit (I have the kit required to core drill through the concrete). I'm also doing the supply and installation of the rails.

So the demarcation point is the rail - the installers are responsible for everything above the rail i.e. all wiring incl earthing, panel supply and installation, inverter, switch gear, inspection and certification.

We have room for 26 panels so for a std 440W panel this should give 11.4kW with a 10kW 3 phase inverter.

I've had two quotes come back in so far:

the first is one of the franchised nationwide sales outfits and has pretty much ignored my input and quoted for 26 Longi panels and a 10kW SolaX hybrid inverter and added a Green Catch hot water power diverter.

The cost for this is $30k, subject to agreement with the installer related to the rail installation, so likely higher.

The cost for this is $30k, subject to agreement with the installer related to the rail installation, so likely higher. The next is from a smaller family run business who will be doing the actual work themselves. They're happy for me to do the conduit and mounts. The have quoted on 26 TW panels and a 10kW Solis hybrid inverter. Interestingly this inverter has 4 separate MMPT inputs so there is more flexibility in how the panels are hooked up.

Their cost is $20k but is very light on exactly what is included, so I'd be expecting the final bill to be higher unless I get more detail on what is included/excluded.

Should I look around for another quote, e.g. a local electrician to see if I can add a bit more sweat equity by working with them to do the actual panel installation (I'm comfortable being on the roof as I helped build the house and have all the safety gear/roof harness etc). I can access the panels for around $200 incl GST, so I'm struggling to see where the balance of the quote comes from.