I was wanting to play around with Solar (being we can't get a proper install on the roof)

Talking to a friend in germany, they can set it up so they have up to 800W, with panels + battery + controller, and it goes into their wall plug.

So:

Panels (4, 2 pairs) -> battery (2, one for each pair of panels) -> grid-tied controller/inverter/cut-off-at-800W thing -> wall plug -> house

Anyone know what the logistics of this is in NZ? Obviously, can't go over the plug rating (10A, which is what, 2200W?) but for the same 800W....

thinking about recreating that setup. Charge the battery during the day, discharge into the house at night to offset lights, leaf etc. If it's >800W used, it'll pull from the grid as per normal

Crazy?