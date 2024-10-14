I have some rust seized bolts that require extraction with prejudice. Unfortunately I cannot get the angle grinder in without significant collateral damage. Despite the short term satisfaction that would cause (who is the tough man now, Mr Bolt!?), it would be something of a pyrrhic victory. I was all set to go buy either a cheap pneumatic die grinder or budget rotary tool, when not-so-littlest-Miss MDF (who is craftily inclined) said she wanted a Dremel, and if I got one of those she would definitely use it. She mostly works with plastic (models and 3D printing) but has expressed an interest in wood carving too.

Any recommendations on Dremels vs other brands? Have just been watching Youtube reviews and can see as you go up the food chain, you get more power, better batteries/motors and better build quality. But you also get stung twice since on Dremels at least, the higher spec models also come with fewer accessories. I was looking at the workstation-type options (with a motor in a base and permanent a flex shaft) since I suspect the smaller grip will be better for crafts and little hands. OTOH, a normal Dremel with flex shaft I guess gives you the option for both fine control and handheld when needed?