mdf

mdf

3484 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

#317421 14-Oct-2024 12:01
I have some rust seized bolts that require extraction with prejudice. Unfortunately I cannot get the angle grinder in without significant collateral damage. Despite the short term satisfaction that would cause (who is the tough man now, Mr Bolt!?), it would be something of a pyrrhic victory. I was all set to go buy either a cheap pneumatic die grinder or budget rotary tool, when not-so-littlest-Miss MDF (who is craftily inclined) said she wanted a Dremel, and if I got one of those she would definitely use it. She mostly works with plastic (models and 3D printing) but has expressed an interest in wood carving too. 

 

Any recommendations on Dremels vs other brands? Have just been watching Youtube reviews and can see as you go up the food chain, you get more power, better batteries/motors and better build quality. But you also get stung twice since on Dremels at least, the higher spec models also come with fewer accessories. I was looking at the workstation-type options (with a motor in a base and permanent a flex shaft) since I suspect the smaller grip will be better for crafts and little hands. OTOH, a normal Dremel with flex shaft I guess gives you the option for both fine control and handheld when needed?

eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
8669 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3297207 14-Oct-2024 12:38
Sounds like you might be looking for an excuse to buy a Dremel or similar - which is great because we all like new, quality tools.

 

Not wanting to second-guess you but if you just want to deal to the bolts you might be able to kill them using a multi-function tool with a metal-cutting blade. I usually buy good quality tools but have had this Ozito for years and it’s great for occasional use. Obviously higher quality with bigger spend.




richms
27876 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3297219 14-Oct-2024 13:13
There is a fairly decent ozito 18v one at bunnings. Comes with all the collets so you can use normal 2.35mm jewellers bits as well as the 3mm dremel and clone ones.




Richard rich.ms

neb

neb
11294 posts

Uber Geek
Inactive user


  #3297263 14-Oct-2024 15:49
Dremels are pretty expensive for what you get, there are plenty of much cheaper clones of equal quality.  The other problem with Dremels is they absolutely kill you on the accessories, you're much better off getting tool sets or individual lots from your favourite crapvendor if they don't already come with the tool.

 

I've been using a... can't remember the branding but it's this one but in orange that you can get all over the place, variable-speed, comes with spare brushes (which I've never needed) and assorted accessories, and has been working fine for something like ten years. 



Senecio
2650 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3297414 14-Oct-2024 20:09
Dremel’s are funny tools.

 

Before you buy one you think of lots of little jobs that a Dremel would be perfect for. After you buy one you use it once and then never take it of the box again. Or at most it’s used very rarely. If you’re a real crafter I get it but for most people it’s a real niche tool. 

 

I would recommend just get a cheap clone.

neb

neb
11294 posts

Uber Geek
Inactive user


  #3297468 14-Oct-2024 22:05
I've sorta found the opposite, I got it with no specific use in mind but knowing I'd need it from time to time, and have used it for all sorts of things that I'd never anticipated.  The most common use is to remove move stuff than I could with a file or chisel, or at least save a ton of initial work before I clean up the leftover bits with said file or chisel.

 

To which end the milling/routing bits are by far the most useful, I use these more than every other bit combined.

mdf

mdf

3484 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3299234 20-Oct-2024 19:35
Just closing the loop on this one:

 

Ended up with the Ozito PXC rotary tool recommended by @richms. Used it today to cut off my offending bolts. Even with the tiny cut off discs it was awkward but tool seemed to work well. Was impressed given it was a ~$67 tool. I liked the separate motor and full time flexi head. Kind of a weird form factor for a battery tool though. Would have worked as well as a 240V tool, but there you go.

 

I didn't have any other Ozito PXC tools so also ended up with a 4Ah double battery pack (the black one with the double charger). Thanks @neb for another thread with the teardown on these - I absolutely would have expected Something To Be up with the incoherent Ozito battery prices if I hadn't read that first. 

