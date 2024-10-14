Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsHome Workshop DIYSmeg Gas Stovetop starting 'igniting' spontaneously.
networkn

Networkn
32119 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#317432 14-Oct-2024 21:43
I cooked dinner tonight. I was sitting in the lounge an hour later when all of a sudden I hear the click click clicking of the gas igniter on our Smeg 5 burner stovetop, which started all on it's own. No-one else was downstairs. 

 

I have pulled the bits that sit on top of the burner and that seems ok, I have jiggled the knobs which control the gas flow to all burners. 

 

The only way I can make it stop is turn off the power to the unit. If I turn it back on, it starts immediately again.

 

 

 

Anyone got any bright ideas? Do I get a tech around?

 1 | 2
fastbike
184 posts

Master Geek


  #3297479 14-Oct-2024 23:44
There's an electronic igniter/ gas flow controller unit (that also stops gas flow when thermocouple says flame has blown out). Get it replaced, you do not want what happened in Northwood.

 

https://www.morganprojects.net.au/Experience/Northwood-Explosion/ 

 
 
 
 

Bung
6319 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3297483 15-Oct-2024 02:45
Northwood was the result of a gasfitter turning the gas off and leaving the job before it was finished. The customer turned the gas on before the gasfitter came back.

 

If Smeg hobs are anything like Bosch gas hobs the reason is much less dramatic.

 

"This is a common issue, which generally happens after you have cleaned your appliance and is usually nothing to be worried about. If excessive moisture gets into the igniter it will short out and continue to make a clicking noise. Once the water has been removed, usually through evaporation, the igniter will return back to normal and stop. However, if your ignition switch is broken it will not stop making the clicking noise and you will need to book a service engineer visit, who will replace the switches if they are twisted or broken." - Bosch

 

The Smeg looks like each control knob  obtains an igniter contact.

fastbike
184 posts

Master Geek


  #3297490 15-Oct-2024 07:41
Bung:

 

If Smeg hobs are anything like Bosch gas hobs the reason is much less dramatic.

 

 

What makes you think they are anything like each other ? Differences even exist between different Smeg models, the brand the OP cited.

 

Bung:

 

The Smeg looks like each control knob  obtains an igniter contact.

 

 

Sounds like a "reckon", Smeg have used a variety of ignition technologies and parts over the years. For instance, our Smeg has the controls on the front, depressing a knob activates the ignition by depressing a bar (common to all 6 knobs) that then activates the spark plus on all burners. If a thermocouple does not sense heat it will shut off gas without attempting to relight. I can imagine models with controls on the top would work differently.

 

The thing is, neither of us know.

 

Get a tech around !

 

 



eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
8669 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3297492 15-Oct-2024 08:02
networkn:

 

... all of a sudden I hear the click click clicking of the gas igniter on our Smeg 5 burner stovetop, which started all on it's own.

 

 

I'm guessing that you mean the igniter started clicking on its own - not that the burner started all on its own?




networkn

Networkn
32119 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3297519 15-Oct-2024 09:09
eracode:

 

networkn:

 

... all of a sudden I hear the click click clicking of the gas igniter on our Smeg 5 burner stovetop, which started all on it's own.

 

 

I'm guessing that you mean the igniter started clicking on its own - not that the burner started all on its own?

 

 

 

 

Yes indeed. 

 

Tech is booked to inspect between 9am and 12pm today. Paid a pretty penny for that, but better safe than sorry. 

 

Even after a good clean and time for any moisture to evaporate overnight, the ignitor kept clicking when I turned on the power to the unit this morning. 

 

Wasn't mucking around when it comes to electricity and gas.

nova
230 posts

Master Geek

Trusted

  #3297640 15-Oct-2024 13:20
networkn:

 

Yes indeed. 

 

Tech is booked to inspect between 9am and 12pm today. Paid a pretty penny for that, but better safe than sorry. 

 

Even after a good clean and time for any moisture to evaporate overnight, the ignitor kept clicking when I turned on the power to the unit this morning. 

 

Wasn't mucking around when it comes to electricity and gas.

 

 

Smart move to get it checked out. Slightly off topic but we had an electric hob where the simmerstat failed, and I came in to see one of the elements was on full bore even though the knob was in the off position. I was very unimpressed that it could have a failure mode like that, and probably a lesson to switch things off at the wall when not in use. Can't say that I follow that advice though. Also have a different hob now which doesn't use a simmerstat (well pretty sure it doesn't, it is an induction hob).

tdgeek
29540 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3297644 15-Oct-2024 13:37
networkn:

 

 

 

Wasn't mucking around when it comes to electricity and gas.

 

 

Amen to that



networkn

Networkn
32119 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3297833 15-Oct-2024 19:34
Tradesperson came took a glance said parts required, quote to follow, it's an older unit expect to wait and left.

 

 

Not exactly blown away for my $165.

cychronz
66 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #3297965 16-Oct-2024 09:16
Sorry I only just saw this thread...we had a similar issue on our Smeg (2007) when someone had a spill-over. I switched off power, dried as best I could, and left it to dry out.

 

 

 

Next day it was fine, and never did it again.

 

 

 

 

Bung
6319 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3297968 16-Oct-2024 09:38
Unless there's a known issue with Smeg hobs I'm surprised the repairman went straight to a quote for replacement parts after just a glance at the hob. It will be interesting to hear what he wants to replace.

 

 

 

 

 

eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
8669 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3297987 16-Oct-2024 10:31
networkn: Tradesperson came took a glance said parts required, quote to follow, it's an older unit expect to wait and left. Not exactly blown away for my $165.


 

Not sure what you mean by that. Is that what he charged to come and look at it?




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

networkn

Networkn
32119 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3298000 16-Oct-2024 11:10
eracode:

 

Not sure what you mean by that. Is that what he charged to come and look at it?

 

 

Yes. Inspection fee including half an hours labour if required, but he basically barely looked or touched it, just said, you need parts, I'll get a quote and left.

 

No quote as yet.

 

He was onsite <10 minutes. 

 

 

 

Could have had a freaking video call for that.

networkn

Networkn
32119 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3299448 21-Oct-2024 13:08
Sigh. Called the company asking where the quote was. Was promised a call back within 30 minutes. Called back after 2 hours and spoke to someone else. 

 

Apparently, they only asked Smeg for parts on Friday! 

 

Seems like one of the knobs is sticky, but it's not the one that is igniting!

 

Unit is actually from 2009, so probably time to replace perhaps?

 

 

Bung
6319 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3299468 21-Oct-2024 14:00
When you say not the one that is igniting does the Smeg not spark all burners if any knob is pushed down? Can you stop the sparking by lifting the sticking knob?

networkn

Networkn
32119 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3299474 21-Oct-2024 14:26
Bung: When you say not the one that is igniting does the Smeg not spark all burners if any knob is pushed down? Can you stop the sparking by lifting the sticking knob?

 

 

 

I'll need to check that, but one of them is definitely 'gluuey' compared to the others. 

 

I'd like induction, but in a powercut Gas is very helpful, plus for basting when cooking a steak, plus there is the $1000 a nice set of pots will likely cost.

 

Sigh. Right now, it's not great timing. 

 

 

