I cooked dinner tonight. I was sitting in the lounge an hour later when all of a sudden I hear the click click clicking of the gas igniter on our Smeg 5 burner stovetop, which started all on it's own. No-one else was downstairs.

I have pulled the bits that sit on top of the burner and that seems ok, I have jiggled the knobs which control the gas flow to all burners.

The only way I can make it stop is turn off the power to the unit. If I turn it back on, it starts immediately again.

Anyone got any bright ideas? Do I get a tech around?