Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Workshop DIYBathroom Renovation - Would YOU replace a bath
alisam

823 posts

Ultimate Geek


#317439 15-Oct-2024 15:53
Send private message

We are planning to renovate (amongst other things) our main bathroom of 34 years. The Englefield acrylic bath, I bet it has been used no more than 20 times (when my significant other broke her wrist). I have never had a bath in it and never a bath since 1984 (overseas).

 

Unfortunately, all the fittings, bath, vanity and shower are gold and almond ivory. Fashionable in 1990 but no longer. Also, the floor tiling and wall tiling is an orangery colour (not as bad as you may think) with wall paper above listello tiles.

 

I would like to get rid of the bath but facing strong opposition. We are in our late 60's.

 

Any thoughts, because we are thinking of selling in a few years time? We would like to downsize. We have tried to sell, but people (overall) see a 90's house with dated decor and make stupid offers.

 

Not doing renovations is not an option (after 34 years). If necessary, we will stay.




PC: HP ProBook 470G1 (Windows 10 Pro), Intel NUC7I5BNH (Windows 10 Pro), Dell Inspiron 7591 2n1 (Windows 11 Pro)
Net: Grandstream 1 x GWN7062, 1 x GWN7610, 1 x GWN7665
Storage: Synology DS216play NAS, 2 x 6TB
Media: 3 x Amazon FireTV. Echo, Dot, Spot
TV: 2 x Samsung H6400 55" LED TV, Panasonic TH-P50G10Z 50" Plasma TV
Mobile: Samsung Galaxy A52 5G
Wearable: Gear S3 Frontier

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2 | 3
SaltyNZ
8059 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
2degrees
Lifetime subscriber

  #3297674 15-Oct-2024 16:02
Send private message

 

never a bath since 1984

 

 

 

 

Do you really even need a bathroom then? ;-)




iPad Pro 11" + iPhone 15 Pro Max + 2degrees 4tw!

 

These comments are my own and do not represent the opinions of 2degrees.

 
 
 
 

Move to New Zealand's best fibre broadband service (affiliate link). Note that to use Quic Broadband you must be comfortable with configuring your own router.
alisam

823 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3297675 15-Oct-2024 16:05
Send private message

SaltyNZ:

 

 

never a bath since 1984

 

 

 

 

Do you really even need a bathroom then? ;-)

 

 

Not sure how you take your comment. Naturally, I have a shower (and yes there is one in the main bathroom and ensuite).




PC: HP ProBook 470G1 (Windows 10 Pro), Intel NUC7I5BNH (Windows 10 Pro), Dell Inspiron 7591 2n1 (Windows 11 Pro)
Net: Grandstream 1 x GWN7062, 1 x GWN7610, 1 x GWN7665
Storage: Synology DS216play NAS, 2 x 6TB
Media: 3 x Amazon FireTV. Echo, Dot, Spot
TV: 2 x Samsung H6400 55" LED TV, Panasonic TH-P50G10Z 50" Plasma TV
Mobile: Samsung Galaxy A52 5G
Wearable: Gear S3 Frontier

SATTV
1621 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3297677 15-Oct-2024 16:07
Send private message

20 years ago we bought a 1966 unit, it was meant to be a five year house, we were there 19 years.

 

We did do up the bathroom and we did replace the bath and we used it precisly one time.

 

If you think you are going to be there for a few years, have the bathroom how you want it, ignore the "people with young kids want a bath"

 

When doing the bathroom, do a wet room, if you become imobile in the coming years it will make life easier.

 

We are about to remove the bath in our house to do a wet room, my wife has mobility issues so this will give her independance to shower herself without assistance.

 

John

 

 




I know enough to be dangerous



SaltyNZ
8059 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
2degrees
Lifetime subscriber

  #3297678 15-Oct-2024 16:07
Send private message

alisam:

 

Not sure how you take your comment. Naturally, I have a shower (and yes there is one in the main bathroom and ensuite).

 

 

 

 

Just silliness. I know what you meant. :-)

 

Personally: if it was me, I would redo the whole lot, but I would put a new bathtub in. If and when you did want to sell it, it's worth more. And new acrylic bath tubs are not very expensive.




iPad Pro 11" + iPhone 15 Pro Max + 2degrees 4tw!

 

These comments are my own and do not represent the opinions of 2degrees.

djtOtago
1119 posts

Uber Geek


  #3297679 15-Oct-2024 16:10
Send private message

If it was me and there is enough room to have a bath I would keep the bath. Update it to suit the new décor, but yeh I would keep it.
There are still a lot of people who like a bath, or at least the idea of having a bath, even if they don’t get round to it often. And they are often the same people who will decide if a couple will buy the house or not. 😉

alisam

823 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3297727 15-Oct-2024 16:16
Send private message

SaltyNZ:

 

alisam:

 

Not sure how you take your comment. Naturally, I have a shower (and yes there is one in the main bathroom and ensuite).

 

 

 

 

Just silliness. I know what you meant. :-)

 

Personally: if it was me, I would redo the whole lot, but I would put a new bathtub in. If and when you did want to sell it, it's worth more. And new acrylic bath tubs are not very expensive.

 

 

We are doing the whole bathroom from top to bottom. Not sure exactly what yet, but we will get someone in who does bathrooms.




PC: HP ProBook 470G1 (Windows 10 Pro), Intel NUC7I5BNH (Windows 10 Pro), Dell Inspiron 7591 2n1 (Windows 11 Pro)
Net: Grandstream 1 x GWN7062, 1 x GWN7610, 1 x GWN7665
Storage: Synology DS216play NAS, 2 x 6TB
Media: 3 x Amazon FireTV. Echo, Dot, Spot
TV: 2 x Samsung H6400 55" LED TV, Panasonic TH-P50G10Z 50" Plasma TV
Mobile: Samsung Galaxy A52 5G
Wearable: Gear S3 Frontier

Handle9
11109 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3297728 15-Oct-2024 16:21
Send private message

What would the benefit be of getting rid of the bath? If you have an ensuite I'm assuming you shower in there. What will you use the space for if you delete the bath?

 

If it's a 2 bedroom family house I'd expect a bath when buying. Generally buyers will be families with kids. With young kids you really want a bath, once they move on to showering it's not so important but for 5 or so years it's pretty great to have a bath.

 

Don't expect renovations to make a big difference to the value of the house. If you get your money back that'd be a good result but often it doesn't work out that way. Your expectations may be too high for the current market.



lxsw20
3500 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3297732 15-Oct-2024 16:34
Send private message

IMO having a bath is an appeal for young families for kids. So if you're looking to sell in a few years then yes i'd put a bath in even if its fairly basic. 

alisam

823 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3297734 15-Oct-2024 16:39
Send private message

Handle9:

 

What would the benefit be of getting rid of the bath? If you have an ensuite I'm assuming you shower in there. What will you use the space for if you delete the bath?

 

If it's a 2 bedroom family house I'd expect a bath when buying. Generally buyers will be families with kids. With young kids you really want a bath, once they move on to showering it's not so important but for 5 or so years it's pretty great to have a bath.

 

Don't expect renovations to make a big difference to the value of the house. If you get your money back that'd be a good result but often it doesn't work out that way. Your expectations may be too high for the current market.

 

 

His and her bathrooms!!!




PC: HP ProBook 470G1 (Windows 10 Pro), Intel NUC7I5BNH (Windows 10 Pro), Dell Inspiron 7591 2n1 (Windows 11 Pro)
Net: Grandstream 1 x GWN7062, 1 x GWN7610, 1 x GWN7665
Storage: Synology DS216play NAS, 2 x 6TB
Media: 3 x Amazon FireTV. Echo, Dot, Spot
TV: 2 x Samsung H6400 55" LED TV, Panasonic TH-P50G10Z 50" Plasma TV
Mobile: Samsung Galaxy A52 5G
Wearable: Gear S3 Frontier

kiwi_64
255 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #3297740 15-Oct-2024 16:49
Send private message

We've just finished the exercise of renovating three bathrooms in our house.  Two originally had baths.

 

The ensuite originally had a spa bath, but it had rarely been used, so I replaced that with a large walk-in shower.

 

For the other large bathroom though, I was very keen to leave a bath in there (albeit replaced with new), not because it would be frequently used but because I think it will be more attractive to young family buyers whenever we eventually decide to move out

mattwnz
19994 posts

Uber Geek


  #3297791 15-Oct-2024 17:14
Send private message

A bath is a positive IMO. A 90's house will likely need a lot of work to modernise it and replace old fittings, it may not be worth spending to much on it compared to what you may get for it.  Older people may also prefer the 90's look, as I know an older couple that have just purchased a 90's house and it looks dated, but they like it and don't plan on updating it. 

Technofreak
6512 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3297807 15-Oct-2024 17:32
Send private message

We've just renovated our bathroom and the bath wasn't replaced. Never used it. Space better used with bigger shower bigger vanity etc.

 

Know of people selling a reasonably new place that never had a bath. Real Estate agent said no bath no problem today.




Sony Xperia XA2 running Sailfish OS. https://sailfishos.org The true independent open source mobile OS 
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6
Dell Inspiron 14z i5

rscole86
4946 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3297809 15-Oct-2024 17:40
Send private message

Yes, keep it.

Upstairs is our main living area and it gives us good access to lots of water fast. It's got the best flow rate of all the taps on the property.

We can use it for washing anything large, the cat when they inevitably crap on themselves in the carrier going to and from the cattery or the dog when she's needing a good wash.

Downstairs is our laundry, and the previous owner decided to put the laundry tub against the wall, in the corner. The laundry is effectively a small corridor between internal stairs, garage and storage room. So moving the tub, or washing machine which is against the other side of the tub is a non starter. We're right handed here, so using the tub for anything more than just rinsing becomes arduous.

Bias, we have a young child. That said, we had a similar set up at our last property, sans child and dog, and made use of the bath due to a poor laundry design there too.

johno1234
2580 posts

Uber Geek


  #3297828 15-Oct-2024 19:17
Send private message

House will have much better market appeal therefore resale value with a bath and if no bath there’s going to be odd looking dimensions in the bathroom.

Just don’t buy expensive tapware or an expensive bath that weighs a ton. It just needs to look nice.

mattwnz
19994 posts

Uber Geek


  #3297835 15-Oct-2024 19:34
Send private message

Technofreak:

 

We've just renovated our bathroom and the bath wasn't replaced. Never used it. Space better used with bigger shower bigger vanity etc.

 

Know of people selling a reasonably new place that never had a bath. Real Estate agent said no bath no problem today.

 

 

 

 

Anyone buying with kids, not having a bath is a big turn off. My experience with REs is that they tell you what they want you to hear.  New family homes I hvae seen, 3-4 bed, two bathrooms, almost always have a bath. 

 1 | 2 | 3
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

Samsung 9100 Pro NVMe SSD Review
Posted 11-Apr-2025 13:11

Motorola Announces New Mid-tier Phones moto g05 and g15
Posted 4-Apr-2025 00:00

SoftMaker Releases Free PDF editor FreePDF 2025
Posted 3-Apr-2025 15:26

Moto G85 5G Review
Posted 30-Mar-2025 11:53

Ring Launches New AI-Powered Smart Video Search
Posted 27-Mar-2025 16:30

OPPO RENO13 Series Launches in New Zealand
Posted 27-Mar-2025 05:00

Sony Electronics Announces the WF-C710N Truly Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:37

New Harman Kardon Portable Home Speakers Bring Performance and Looks Together
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:30

Data Insight Launches The Data Academy
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:21

Oclean AirPump A10 Portable Water Flosser Wins iF Design Award 2025
Posted 20-Mar-2025 12:05

OPPO Find X8 Pro Review
Posted 14-Mar-2025 14:59

Samsung Galaxy Ring Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 14-Mar-2025 13:52

2degrees Announces Partnership With AST SpaceMobile and Plans for NZ Launch
Posted 11-Mar-2025 10:05

Samsung Introduces New Galaxy A56 5G, Galaxy A36 5G and Galaxy A26 5G
Posted 9-Mar-2025 12:18

Cricut Unveils the Next Generation of Smart Cutting Machines
Posted 9-Mar-2025 12:06








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright