We are planning to renovate (amongst other things) our main bathroom of 34 years. The Englefield acrylic bath, I bet it has been used no more than 20 times (when my significant other broke her wrist). I have never had a bath in it and never a bath since 1984 (overseas).

Unfortunately, all the fittings, bath, vanity and shower are gold and almond ivory. Fashionable in 1990 but no longer. Also, the floor tiling and wall tiling is an orangery colour (not as bad as you may think) with wall paper above listello tiles.

I would like to get rid of the bath but facing strong opposition. We are in our late 60's.

Any thoughts, because we are thinking of selling in a few years time? We would like to downsize. We have tried to sell, but people (overall) see a 90's house with dated decor and make stupid offers.

Not doing renovations is not an option (after 34 years). If necessary, we will stay.