We are about to have our second level plastered and painted.

One area is the area that leads up to the second level which has stairs. The room and walls will be plastered and painted.

I believe we will need scaffolding and one quote has come back with scaffolding above 3m isn't quoted for.

The other he said we need to provide scaffolding.

It's not something I've done before.

What should I be budgeting for, and how high should the scaffolding be ?

Part of the issue is that an area of this includes the stairs, how do you get scaffolding across/around stairs?

I can't find my measuring laser, so I am not sure the distance between the floor and the top level ceiling, but I'd imagine it's like 6-7m? I'm assuming 3-4m high scaffolding would do the trick?

Any tips would be appreciated.