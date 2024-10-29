Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Workshop DIYInternal Scaffolding Questions
networkn

Networkn
32159 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#317602 29-Oct-2024 14:51
Send private message

We are about to have our second level plastered and painted. 

 

One area is the area that leads up to the second level which has stairs. The room and walls will be plastered and painted. 

 

I believe we will need scaffolding and one quote has come back with scaffolding above 3m isn't quoted for. 

 

The other he said we need to provide scaffolding. 

 

It's not something I've done before. 

 

What should I be budgeting for, and how high should the scaffolding be ?

 

Part of the issue is that an area of this includes the stairs, how do you get scaffolding across/around stairs? 

 

I can't find my measuring laser, so I am not sure the distance between the floor and the top level ceiling, but I'd imagine it's like 6-7m? I'm assuming 3-4m high scaffolding would do the trick?

 

 

 

Any tips would be appreciated.

 

 

Create new topic
wellygary
8181 posts

Uber Geek


  #3302752 29-Oct-2024 15:03
Send private message

"and how high should the scaffolding be "

 

To be Honest, the gib stoppers should either provide or organise the scaff themselves, - they can then bill you for it, 

 

 

 

Having you provide it, just creates friction, with regard to having you as the conduit between the scaff provider and your contractors 

 

To set up Scaff for another party requires a registered contractor, who then provides a CoC "Certificates of Competence (CoC)"  and only the gib stoppers know what they need, having you organise it is a PITA

 
 
 
 

Free professional, reference and technical white papers (affiliate link).
Jase2985
13409 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3302754 29-Oct-2024 15:08
Send private message

Leave it to the builder/plasterer to sort, it's their job, not yours. they will/should know whats required.

 

i would have thought most would have some form of portable scaffolding they could put up quickly and then remove easily at the end of the day.

networkn

Networkn
32159 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3302755 29-Oct-2024 15:12
Send private message

Yeah, I've decided I am just going to get them to handle it, too complicated and scope to get it wrong. Plus if we supply it, we become responsible for it. That seems like a legal minefield if something goes wrong. 

 

 



mattwnz
20009 posts

Uber Geek


  #3302815 29-Oct-2024 17:27
Send private message

Basically get them to do and arrange everything. That is what you pay professionals to do. 

neb

neb
11294 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3302945 29-Oct-2024 22:50
Send private message

The plasterers sometimes use strap-on stilts to do the work and so don't need scaffolding at all.  For the stairs here they just put a few planks across and walked on those, there was no scaffolding involved.

ascroft
387 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3302962 30-Oct-2024 07:54
Send private message

Next they will want you to stir the paint and put it on the brushes for them!




common sense is not very common

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Fujifilm Instax Mini 41 Review
Posted 2-May-2025 10:12

Synology DS925+ Review
Posted 23-Apr-2025 15:00

Synology Announces DiskStation DS925+ and DX525 Expansion Unit
Posted 23-Apr-2025 10:34

JBL Tour Pro 3 Review
Posted 22-Apr-2025 16:56

Samsung 9100 Pro NVMe SSD Review
Posted 11-Apr-2025 13:11

Motorola Announces New Mid-tier Phones moto g05 and g15
Posted 4-Apr-2025 00:00

SoftMaker Releases Free PDF editor FreePDF 2025
Posted 3-Apr-2025 15:26

Moto G85 5G Review
Posted 30-Mar-2025 11:53

Ring Launches New AI-Powered Smart Video Search
Posted 27-Mar-2025 16:30

OPPO RENO13 Series Launches in New Zealand
Posted 27-Mar-2025 05:00

Sony Electronics Announces the WF-C710N Truly Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:37

New Harman Kardon Portable Home Speakers Bring Performance and Looks Together
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:30

Data Insight Launches The Data Academy
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:21

Oclean AirPump A10 Portable Water Flosser Wins iF Design Award 2025
Posted 20-Mar-2025 12:05

OPPO Find X8 Pro Review
Posted 14-Mar-2025 14:59








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright