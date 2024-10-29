johno1234: Mind you, leaving it in the hands of councils didn't always work well either.

yes, but at least councils can't fold up and disappear. thats the saving grace of nz system. councils can't disappear and they are public money which rate payers get rather annoyed at them wasting bailing out shoddy builders.

when those homes start to fail, those companies will fold in a heart beat and home owners will be stuck with the repair bill.

there was a case in red beach where they went to do a reno and found the foundation was done so badly the house was demolished. there was even a note inside a wall saying the builder short cut the foundations.

unlike leaky homes where most of the issues was around an easy to see style of homes and products, this sort of problem will be in every single style and type of house. once they start to fail, you just watch how fast banks restrict lending, interest rates will go up to cover the risk, and owners who can't sell. thats a catastrophic situation.

just look at eifs houses. even the new ones, which are perfectly fine, they are all tainted and are the bottom end of the market. imagen that being every home built after 2024.

don't expect 10 year warranty or any warranty to save you. just look at badly that works. they do everything to avoid fixing it or will do endless cheap band aids until 10 years is up.