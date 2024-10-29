First private business wins step towards consenting, inspecting, approving new buildings
"A Christchurch business has become the first non-Crown entity to gain accreditation to be registered to grant consents, issue code compliance certificates and certify new building works, which has been the sole preserve of councils and a Crown business in the past few years."
PM Christopher Luxon to hold press conference as Government plans for builders to self-certify low-risk work
"Builders will be able to self-certify low-risk work under a new scheme being planned by the Government."
You only have to look at the horror stories coming out of aussie at the moment of how well this works. Siteinspections
self regulation combined with private regulation where the regulators and building industry are able to walk away from, is nails in the coffin for home building. this will be "leaky home syndrome 2.0" and home owners will be the ones caught out and paying for it. this is simply govt/councils washing their hands of liability, while the building industry opens the door for it do whatever it likes without fear of repercussions.